Calls are being made to create a “race offender register” in which those accused of racism can be punished.

In Britain, the idea is being pushed by Sasha Johnson of the Taking the Initiative Party, which had its roots in the Black Lives Matter movement.

A similar idea has been proposed in the U.S., where a Change.org petition wants anyone convicted of a race-related crime to be punished by remaining on the registry for years.

Johnson’s proposal for Britain focuses on what are known as “micro-aggressions,” which can be considered as small manifestations of possible discrimination.

“It’s similar to the sex offenders register,” she told the Daily Mail.

“If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person’s life,” she said.

Johnson said her goal was to clean up workplace behavior.

“A lot of racism happens at work and places of education in a micro-aggressive way. If you exhibit an element of bias at work, you should probably receive a warning first, so people know in the future that you hold these views,” she said.

Accusations of racist behavior or a race-related crime would be enough to put someone on the list, she said.

Making the list would result in a ban on holding some types of jobs or even living near minorities.

“You shouldn’t reside there because you’re a risk to those people — just like if a sex offender lived next to a school he would be a risk to those children,” she said.

Johnson said the idea came from Black Lives Matter members in the party.

Writing on Change.org, Charles Payne said the register is needed to stop racist behavior in America.

“Time and time again you see stories on social media of a closet racist being exposed for saying or doing something offensive to BLACKS AND OTHER POC in secret. They eventually lose jobs, school enrollment , etc,” he wrote.

“What if we could prevent it all together; while also making sure they couldn’t just pack up and restart life elsewhere? Make offenders register under their real name and social security number as REGISTERED RACISTS.”

Payne said some might never get off the bad list.

“For ‘minor’ offenses; keep them on the registry for 10 years. For offenders under the age of 18; 5 years. For major hate crimes the offenders should be left on the registry INDEFINITELY,” he said.

Finding a convicted racist could be done easily, he wrote.

“Create a comprehensive database that would allow you to look up offenders by name, see their offense; along with when and where it was committed. Allow citizens to search their area for any offenders so maybe they could avoid an uncomfortable encounter and potentially save their own life.

“It can used to prevent a hateful heart from acquiring jobs that require empathy and compassion. No more racist teachers, doctors, lawyers , police , etc. Allow to affect housing, and state benefits as well.

“If we want to see REAL substantial change, we have to hit them where it really hurts,” Payne wrote.

