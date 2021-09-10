Path 27
Commentary

BLM Kicked Out of Kabul: Taliban to Cover George Floyd Mural

 By Samantha Chang  September 10, 2021 at 10:23am
In a smackdown of leftist “wokeness,” the Taliban was set to remove a reverential mural of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last year and has emerged as the face of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Taliban’s artistic overhaul began last week with numerous murals painted over following the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

The radical Islamic group is replacing left-wing iconography on the streets of Kabul with paintings of its own flag and slogans touting its “victory” over the United States.

It was unclear Friday morning whether that Floyd mural had been painted over.

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the artwork “has not been covered up yet, though it is perhaps only a matter of time.”

An unverified tweet Friday morning appeared to show parts of the mural covered with white paint.

The Guardian reported that those already painted over included a mural honoring a murdered Japanese aid worker and another commemorating the 2020 peace agreement the U.S. had arranged between the Taliban and the now-ousted Afghan government.

Omaid Sharifi, the co-founder of the art group that painted the social justice murals, isn’t surprised the Taliban are marking their territory in this aggressive manner.

“Taliban was and is an armed movement that only understands guns, violence, beating, beheading, suicide vests and bombs,” he told The Guardian.

“There is no vocabulary about art in the Taliban’s dictionary. They even cannot imagine art. I think they don’t understand it, that’s why they are destroying it.”

Sharifi said he believes the Taliban is vandalizing his group’s artwork to silence the pro-democracy messages he claims they represent.

“These murals not only belong to me or the Artlords, they belong to the people of Afghanistan because for each of them we invited 50 to 200 people to paint them,” he said.

“These are about the wishes, demands and the asks of Afghan people. It was their voice on these walls. These murals were against corruption and were pushing for transparency.”

Interestingly, Black Lives Matter said nothing about the Taliban’s move to destroy the Floyd mural. This is noteworthy because the race-hustling organization complains about nearly everything else.

Imagine if a European government had removed a Floyd mural. BLM, Democrats and their media cronies would undoubtedly screech nonstop about this supposed “white supremacist oppression.”

But since the Taliban did it, the American left is apparently cowering in silence.

Meanwhile, many conservatives were amused by the delicious irony of BLM graffiti being defaced by the Taliban.

That said, the left doesn’t really have a right to complain about art destruction because they’ve been doing it across the United States for the past five years.


This week, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed in Richmond, Virginia, pursuant to an order from the state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam.

Onlookers chanted “Black Lives Matter!” during the removal, according to ABC News.

There will undoubtedly be more left-wing vandalism in the near future. After all, Columbus Day is next month.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
