Congressman Whose Special Ops Team Searched for Bergdahl: Obama, Biden Responsible for 'Terrorist Superstate' Rising in Afghanistan

Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida said Wednesday that former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden are responsible for an emerging “terrorist superstate” in Afghanistan.

The former Army Special Forces soldier’s comments came in response to the announcement that four of the five terrorists exchanged for former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 by the Obama administration have now been named to the Taliban’s new government.

The Afghan television network TOLOnews said Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq and Mohammad Fazl, all of whom were freed from Guantanamo Bay, will help run the country, according to Fox News.

Why has Obama dropped from public view for the past month? Here’s a hefty part of the reason: Four Taliban leaders freed in swap for Bergdahl join new government https://t.co/dveMD8rQmv via @MailOnline — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 8, 2021

“Every time I don’t think this situation can get any worse, it does,” Waltz told Fox News.

“As you know, I led Special Operations forces in the search of Bergdahl, who we knew at the time had stacked up his gear, left his weapon behind, sent emails to his father denouncing America and deserted his post, yet we stopped everything because we don’t leave fellow Americans behind, even deserters,” he continued.

“And good soldiers were killed in that search.”

He further noted some of the officials involved — such as former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who served in the Obama White House during the Bergdahl swap — are now back working for Biden.

“On top of this trade, allowing the Taliban to pick its most wanted, its top draft picks out of Guantanamo, to now see them in charge of what is quickly becoming a terrorist superstate is just a slap in the face,” the congressman said.

My Green Berets led the search for Bowe Berghdahl. Now, the same top draft pick terrorists the Obama Admin (aka Biden’s Admin now) traded to the Taliban for him are running what’s becoming a terrorist superstate in Afghanistan. Every time I think it can’t get worse… it does. pic.twitter.com/JiN8eQfz8a — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 8, 2021



In 2017, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and was dishonorably discharged, having served no prison time, Fox News reported.

Waltz also responded to Wednesday remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the Taliban was not allowing charter flights with Americans onboard to depart Afghanistan.

“And now we have Siraj Haqqani — Afghanistan’s most prolific hostage taker — in charge of which Americans and allies have the ‘proper documentation’ to leave,” he tweeted.

And now we have Siraj Haqqani – Afghanistan’s most prolific hostage taker – in charge of which Americans and allies have the “proper documentation” to leave. https://t.co/lHdZnqzdWb — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 8, 2021

Heritage Foundation national security expert James Carafano asserted the U.S. is now in a “hostage situation.”

“Taliban is letting anyone out with valid documentation — that is [a] lie. Sources confirm,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Taliban is letting anyone out with valid documentation–that is lie. Sources confirm. We ARE in a hostage situation. NGOs are bribing Taliban to get people out. State Dept is doing next to nothing, because if they did something they would be admitting they had been doing nothing. — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) September 8, 2021

Carafano added, “We ARE in a hostage situation.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

