Path 27
News
Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz speaks during a news conference at the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31.
Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz speaks during a news conference at the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 31. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Congressman Whose Special Ops Team Searched for Bergdahl: Obama, Biden Responsible for 'Terrorist Superstate' Rising in Afghanistan

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  September 8, 2021 at 2:32pm
Path 27

Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida said Wednesday that former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden are responsible for an emerging “terrorist superstate” in Afghanistan.

The former Army Special Forces soldier’s comments came in response to the announcement that four of the five terrorists exchanged for former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 by the Obama administration have now been named to the Taliban’s new government.

The Afghan television network TOLOnews said Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq and Mohammad Fazl, all of whom were freed from Guantanamo Bay, will help run the country, according to Fox News.

Trending:
We Caught Him: Fauci Now Facing 5 Years in Prison

“Every time I don’t think this situation can get any worse, it does,” Waltz told Fox News.

“As you know, I led Special Operations forces in the search of Bergdahl, who we knew at the time had stacked up his gear, left his weapon behind, sent emails to his father denouncing America and deserted his post, yet we stopped everything because we don’t leave fellow Americans behind, even deserters,” he continued.

“And good soldiers were killed in that search.”

Are the Biden and Obama administrations responsible for the situation in Afghanistan?

He further noted some of the officials involved — such as former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who served in the Obama White House during the Bergdahl swap — are now back working for Biden.

“On top of this trade, allowing the Taliban to pick its most wanted, its top draft picks out of Guantanamo, to now see them in charge of what is quickly becoming a terrorist superstate is just a slap in the face,” the congressman said.


In 2017, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and was dishonorably discharged, having served no prison time, Fox News reported.

Waltz also responded to Wednesday remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the Taliban was not allowing charter flights with Americans onboard to depart Afghanistan.

“And now we have Siraj Haqqani — Afghanistan’s most prolific hostage taker — in charge of which Americans and allies have the ‘proper documentation’ to leave,” he tweeted.

Related:
Sister of 9/11 Pilot Says She's Filled with 'Rage' Over What Biden Is Doing

Heritage Foundation national security expert James Carafano asserted the U.S. is now in a “hostage situation.”

“Taliban is letting anyone out with valid documentation — that is [a] lie. Sources confirm,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Carafano added, “We ARE in a hostage situation.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




loading
Congressman Whose Special Ops Team Searched for Bergdahl: Obama, Biden Responsible for 'Terrorist Superstate' Rising in Afghanistan
AZ AG Drops the Hammer: City Must Rescind COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate or Lose Millions in Funding
Citing Breaches, Election Security Experts Call for Rigorous Audit Following CA's Sept. 14 Recall
Ocasio-Cortez Defends Biden's Afghan Withdrawal After Loss of 13 Americans: 'This Is War'
McEnany: If Dems Had Any Integrity, They Would Impeach Biden Over July Phone Call with Afghan Pres
See more...

Conversation