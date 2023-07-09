The mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested Saturday after allegedly entering a home where he did not belong.

Mayor Khalid Kamau faces charges of criminal trespass and first-degree burglary after being spotted Saturday morning on property that is not his, according to WSB-TV.

According to WSB-FM, the property owner told police he saw a man walk up the driveway of a residence he owns at a lake and enter the home. He then called police.

The homeowner told police he ordered the man to “stay put” and repeated the command while on the phone with police.

In the report, the homeowner quoted the man he was holding at gunpoint as saying, “Do you know who the f*** I am? I’m the mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

The police report said the mayor told them that he was heading for a dog park when he stopped to look at the house, which he called a dream house he would like to buy, and that he knew he was trespassing.

In Kamau’s version of the encounter, the homeowner confronted him as he left, saying, “No motherf***er, you stay right there.”

Kamau also said the man cocked his gun and said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you.” The mayor then said,“Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?” Kamau told police he then identified himself and offered an apology.

Kamau is billed on the city’s website as “America’s first #BlackLivesMatter organizer elected to public office” and a “Southern, Black, Christian Socialist.”

The mayor told WAGA-TV it was all a misunderstanding.

“I just wanted to see the house,” he said.

“I do apologize to the owners. I thought it was abandoned,” he said.

After giving the camera a big grin for his mugshot, he said he was sorry.

“I apologize for the negative attention that this is brought to our city,” Kamau said. “I hope that the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening.”

Kamau was released on $11,000 bond, according to WSB.

“I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service throughout the day today,” Kamau said.

According to WXIA-TV, the mayor must undergo a mental health evaluation because of the “circumstances of the warrant” and follow its treatment plan.

Police have not released further details of the incident.

