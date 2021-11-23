Share
Blue State Anarchy: 30 Robbers Wielding Hammers Loot Mall as Wave of Mass Thefts Pummels CA

 By Sabrina Haverty  November 23, 2021 at 12:00pm
Blue-state California has seen a rise in crime in the past year which has largely been exacerbated by the state’s refusal to prosecute criminals.

Four hits of “mass theft” occurred in the Golden State over just three days.

The thefts occurred at the San Francisco Union Square on Friday and a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Saturday. Sunday saw two instances of theft, one at the Southland Mall and another at a San Jose Lululemon, according to KPIX-TV.

Footage posted by KPIX, a local San Francisco CBS station, shows Sam’s Jewelers at Southland Mall in Hayward being hit as the robbers grab what they can and run.

According to Da Lin at KPIX, witnesses told of 30 plus robbers clearing through the mall with hammers and other tools in what was referred to as a “Smash and Grab.”

The robbery that took place at a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek was no small occurrence as 80 people stormed the store to steal merchandise.

Are Democratic policies prompting a rise in crime?

Theft is undoubtedly on the rise as Democratic policies in the state essentially condone burglary. Proposition 47 is one example.

The proposition is named “The Safe Neighborhood and Schools Act” and reads: “Shoplifting would be defined as ‘entering a commercial establishment with intent to commit larceny while that establishment is open during regular business hours’ where the value of the property does not exceed $950.”

Thefts that don’t exceed $950 fall under the misdemeanor category and face a maximum punishment of up to six months in jail, if they are prosecuted at all. However, many California stores have policies in place which tell employees to let shoplifters take what they want.

In essence, this hinders law enforcement from making arrests because there will be no penalty for the perpetrators.

The acts are not isolated to just this month though.

The above took place in July at a TJ Maxx in Granada Hills, where thieves casually walked out of the store with their arms filled with goods.

When arrests are made and cases do reach the courts, policies like those set forth by Diana Becton, a California District Attorney from the Bay Area, further encourage crime by potentially softening sentencing.

Becton’s policy, California Penal Code 463, “Theft Offenses Committed During State of Emergency,” gives prosecutors multiple factors to consider before charging, which Antioch Mayor Sean Wright found “disturbing,” according to East County Today.

Questions presented in the policy include “what was the manner and means by which the suspect gained entry to the target business?” and “what was the nature/quantity/value of the goods targeted?”

Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. She is active in various clubs and efforts across the Phoenix valley and enjoys helping conservatives get involved in their communities. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
