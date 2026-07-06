Bo Derek Rips COVID Vaccine Mandates in Bill Maher Interview: 'That's a Problem'

Legendary actress and former model Bo Derek blasted COVID vaccine mandates during an interview with Bill Maher that was released on Monday.

During an appearance on the HBO host’s “Club Random” podcast, the starlet agreed with Maher that requiring people to get shots was a bridge too far.

“I mean, why did everybody have to get a COVID shot?” Maher asked.

He added, “Even people with natural immunity. Natural immunity, which we always used to respect. But in COVID, no. ‘Just get our product in you.’ And I’m not an anti-vaxxer.”

Maher said he broadly supports vaccines, but that he must be given a choice on which shots he gets.

Derek, now 69, agreed with the host.

“I remember the build-up to the — ‘It’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming,’” she said of the vaccine release.

Derek continued, “I think if they had just left it, ‘Here it is! This vaccine. It’s available to anybody who wants it,’ I think probably more people would have taken it.”

She concluded, “But when you tell Americans, ‘You must,’ that’s a problem.”

Maher agreed with his guest, who became a household name after the release of the 1979 film “10.”

The host added he believed pharmaceutical companies partially took advantage of a situation in which they could profit from bad government policy.

“But even more than bugs me is the natural immunity thing,” Maher said.

The host added, “I mean, for the people who were like, ‘We’re the science people,’ well, there was nothing that was more settled science than ‘natural immunity is the best.’”

He added, “So, if somebody has natural immunity, if they got this, I know a lot of people who were like, ‘Oh, you know what, I got sick in like November of 2019. I bet that was COVID.’ Yeah, I bet it was. I bet it was.”

When Maher said he wanted bodily autonomy on the matter of future vaccines, Derek commented, “You want to decide.”

You can watch Maher’s conversation with Derek in its entirety by clicking here.

Derek previously revealed she has supported Democrats and Republicans in the past and views herself as politically independent.

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