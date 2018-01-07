Body Cam Footage Captures Moment Cop Investigating ‘Break In’ Gets Jumped In House

Police departments across the country now mandate that their officers wear body cameras in an effort to increase the transparency between the thin blue line.

While these cameras are designed to pick up footage of arrests to ensure protocol is being followed, they can also capture extremely odd moments like the one captured on the body camera of a Brockport police officer.

According to the Brockport Police Department’s official Facebook page, on Dec. 29, 2017, law enforcement officials responded to a call of a squirrel that was eating cookies in the kitchen of a house in Brockport, New York.

However, the officers “were not at all expecting the warm welcome they would receive from the squirrel.”

Upon entering the room the officers can be heard asking the homeowner to turn the music down, to which the person jokingly blamed the uninvited animal.

“The squirrel turned it on,” she said.

As can be seen in the video below, the furry creature then displayed its displeasure with the officers interrupting its meal and turning its music down.

The officers keeled over in laughter after the aerial assault while the squirrel continued to jump across the kitchen.

As reported by local ABC affiliate WHAM, the officers were eventually able to capture the squirrel and safely put it outside.

“The homeowner was very relieved that their uninvited guest was set free,” the Brockport Police Department wrote in their post.

The video, which was posted in December, prompted a flurry of squirrel-related puns and responses online.

“That was nuts!” one Facebook user wrote.

Another Facebook user questioned the ingredients in the cookies that the squirrel was scarfing down.

“What was in those cookies!!??” the commenter asked.

Fortunately, the squirrel and the officers reportedly emerged from the event unscathed.

The department’s entertaining Facebook post concluded with a statement to citizens of the small New York town: “Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents.”

