A thick, warm blanket. A crackling fireplace. A piping mug of hot cocoa.

And … light pillars?

As a mid-February cold front refuses to release much of the United States from its clutches, many Americans are no doubt reacquainting themselves with all coping mechanisms they use to deal with sub-freezing temperatures.

While light pillars won’t keep you physically warm, they may brighten your day or night — as they have for residents across the country recently.

Check out these light pillars our meteorologist Bill Taylor captured tonight in North Platte. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/USwYS9mFyb — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) February 8, 2021

You may have already seen them — the majestic, shining columns of light beaming up from the oft-snow-covered Earth to the heavens.

So what exactly is this optical wonder that’s been reported in multiple states, including Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania?

Eeeek! I’ve been waiting for so long to see light pillars again! These are from about 10:00pm in Middleville, Michigan tonight with a chilly temperature of 9°F.❄️☃️🥶💙#wmiwx #miwx #lightpillars #StormHour #PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/aG9nCADvLe — Stacey Anne Leeson (@StaceyALee) February 8, 2021

“Light pillars are an optical phenomenon caused when light is refracted by ice crystals. These lights tend to take on the color of the light source,” AccuWeather reported in 2017.

“They appear as beams of light to the observer. It is usually caused by street lights. However, any source of light can create a light pillar given proper conditions,” AccuWeather meteorologist David Samuhel said at the time.

Hi, light pillars area created from a reflective light sources, such as: street lights, the moon or the sun. — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) February 11, 2021

Usually, they occur farther north than the U.S.

“I believe people have not heard nearly as much about light pillars due to the fact they are mostly observed in very cold climates where few people live,” Samuhel said.

There are two main prerequisites that must normally be met in order for light pillars to be visible: The air must be extremely cold and extremely calm, CNN reported.

“These pillars typically occur on cold, winter mornings when the temperatures are colder than 10°F,” the U.S. National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, wrote on Facebook in January 2020.

“On these mornings, plate-shaped ice crystals, normally only present in high clouds, float in the air close to the ground and their horizontal facets reflect light back downwards.”

“The pillars are not physically over the lights or anywhere else in space for that matter – like all halos they are purely the collected light beams from all the millions of crystals which just happen to be reflecting light toward your eyes or camera.”

Great shot of a light pillar from Brody this morning in Corry. These weather optics form in very cold air, as Corry had a low of 6 this morning. Fine, “sparkly” snow has moved in this evening with light accumulations of a fresh coating to an inch or two expected in the morning pic.twitter.com/AZiMyqf8fV — JET/FOX/YourErie.com (@JET24FOX66) February 9, 2021

Did anyone see the Sun Pillar tonight at sunset? This rare occurrence happens when atmospheric conditions are just right and the light pillar shines directly up. Ice crystals drifting in the air make the pillar. 📷- Gage Price – Springfield IL pic.twitter.com/pIjW8VEa0k — Region News Source (@RegionNewsNow) February 14, 2021

My 15-year old niece captured this light pillar last night in Cortland, NY! #nywx pic.twitter.com/52da6cyTNP — Marisa Ferger (@MarisaFerger) February 13, 2021

Who knows? Depending on where you live, this optical wonder may be coming soon to a snow day near you.

