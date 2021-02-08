Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Age 10 Boy and Friend Brave Snowstorm to Surprise 80 Hospital Workers with Act of Kindness

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 8, 2021 at 1:17pm
Mewe Share P Share

On Feb. 1, a 10-year-old boy named Christian Stone was shoveling driveways in Westerly, Rhode Island. That’s not an odd occurrence this time of year in that place, but Stone was clearing driveways as an act of kindness to his neighbors.

Free of charge. Just to be kind.

But Stone had been looking forward to this snowfall for another reason. A month prior, during a different storm, the boy had been struck by an idea he couldn’t shake.

What if he could help out healthcare workers by clearing off their cars for them when they left work? It was a small thing, but something good and necessary — something that the nurses and doctors themselves couldn’t possibly be looking forward to at the end of their long shifts.

A family friend of the Stones, Abbey Meeker, 29, was taken with Christian’s plan and promised to help him.

TRENDING: Last Open House Race Ends After Months of Wrangling with One More Seat Flipped Red

“Christian wanted to do something good for nurses about a month ago when it stormed, and he said next time it snowed, he wanted to clean cars off for nurses because of COVID,” Meeker told WJAR-TV. “I told him I would come with him.”

“I was just thinking, like, they help us a lot — they’ve been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic, and I figured why don’t we help them, you know?” Stone explained.

“All day, every day the nurses here, they deal with the pandemic like COVID and they want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them.”

So on Feb. 1, the two headed to the Westerly Hospital during a shift change to help out the hospital workers who were preparing to make the drive home in the snow.

“We kind of made it a game,” Meeker told CNN.

When a worker would use their remote to unlock or start their car, the two would run to clear it off in record time.

It was bitterly cold work, though, and Meeker admitted if it hadn’t been for Christian, she might have bailed earlier.

“If I had to do it by myself, I definitely would not have done it,” Meeker said. “But I knew how much it meant to Christian so I sucked it up.

RELATED: Mom and Son Build Homes for Feral Cats Out of Styrofoam Coolers

“Christian is wise beyond his years. He’s my little partner in crime.”

“It’s been cold but extremely fun seeing how happy they get,” Stone added. “Some of them say, like, ‘Thank you so much’ and, you know, it’s just really happy to see them happy.”

Between the two of them, they cleared dozens of cars. People offered to pay them, but they only accepted $20 from two nurses who insisted and said they’d be angry if the do-gooders refused the payment.

“We came here around 2 o’clock, we cleaned off the first shift cars and the nurses came out,” Meeker said. “They thanked us.

“Honestly, we’ve probably done at least 80 cars. So we probably did … 20 here, 30 there, and another 20 until we called it quits.”

Stone was happy with the job they’d done and is no doubt planning some future act of kindness.

“I feel like, that I’ve I actually like helped someone out and that’s like a really good feeling, like when you know you helped, like someone’s been helped out,” he said.

“We want them to be able go home … see their family after a long day of work, you know?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Age 10 Boy and Friend Brave Snowstorm to Surprise 80 Hospital Workers with Act of Kindness
Intruder Invades Suzanne Somers' Home During Livestream: Caught on Video
Who Knew That Sea Lions Could Paint? Zoo Sells Special Valentine-Themed Art Work
Coast Guard Flies to 'Loneliest Place in the World' to Fix Remote Lighthouse
Watch: Senior Living Center Comes Up with Creative Way for Residents to Drum and Exercise
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×