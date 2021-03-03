Harsh realities have been unleashed by a new book.

“Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency,” published Tuesday, says the 78-year-old Biden won the White House because the coronavirus allowed his team to hide him from the public eye, according to Fox News.

The Biden camp’s strategy was described as “you put your dumb uncle in the basement,” according to the book.

The authors of “Lucky” — NBC News political analyst Jonathan Allen and The Hill senior correspondent Amie Parnes — wrote that “the stars aligned” for the twice-failed presidential hopeful in November.

According to the book, in May, following a Biden interview on CNN, then-President Donald Trump asked Kellyanne Conway for her thoughts.

“I think if we lose to him, we are pathetic,” the top aide responded.

The authors quoted a Trump adviser as saying Biden’s team “used coronavirus as an excuse to keep him in the basement, and it was smart.”

That wasn’t a euphemism; Biden’s team converted the basement of his Wilmington, Delaware, home into a makeshift studio so that Biden would be able to comfortably gives statements during the lockdown, according to the book.

“Lucky” described a March 17 speech by Biden about his primary victories as “hostage-video quality.”

“It was cloudy and dark,” the authors wrote, and there was an “ever-so-slight” delay in the broadcast that made one Biden aide cringe.

The aide told the authors, “He looked like he didn’t know what he was doing.”

Even Biden’s former boss and friend didn’t want to support him.

The authors wrote that former President Barack Obama was worried that Biden would become a “tragicomic caricature of an aging politician having his last hurrah” if he didn’t keep to himself.

Do you support President Biden?

According to the book, Obama was “enamored” with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who lost a 2018 challenge to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, as a presidential contender.

However, Obama eventually accepted the fact that Biden would have to beat Trump and endorsed his former vice president in April 2020, just four months before the end of the Democratic primaries.

It’s important to note that this book was not written by right-wingers. The authors’ Twitter accounts make that clear. “Lucky” seems to have come from a place of disgruntlement with the Democrats’ 2020 nominee.

This isn’t the first time Obama and his camp have been negative toward the current president.

Despite the former president and vice president being “best friends” in Biden’s eyes, Obama aides and officials “dismissed Biden as eccentric and a practitioner of an old, outmoded style of politics,” according to Politico.

Even the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, took Obama’s support from Biden.

Through it all, it’s sad to see such a supposedly close relationship be torn down, and in such harsh words. But, it seems, all’s fair in love, war and politics.

