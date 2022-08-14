Share
News

Boom Heard Over Western State Saturday Close to Being Solved After National Weather Service Shares Two Big Pixels on Radar

 By Richard Moorhead  August 14, 2022 at 6:23am
Share

A loud noise audible over much of Utah left citizens seeking answers from their leaders.

The loud “boom” was heard by residents of the Salt Lake City area on Saturday morning, according to KSAZ-TV.

Utah resident Matt Blank captured the moment of the loud disturbance on a home doorbell camera.

Trending:
Eric Trump Gives Inside Look at What the FBI Outrageously Did During KGB-Style Raid: It's Worse Than You Think

One couple caught their own surprised reaction to the sudden event on camera, revealing how clearly the “boom” was heard.

The likeliest explanation is pointing to a meteor that entered Earth’s atmosphere in the area, just so happening to strike northern Utah about 8:30 a.m. local time.

Salt Lake City’s division of the National Weather Service detected what it said is the likely trail of the meteor above Utah, at the same time of the sonic boom.

The boom heard by locals could’ve come at the moment the meteor broke the sound barrier in its descent to the Earth.

A Utah resort captured camera footage of the extraterrestrial object streaking through the atmosphere.

Related:
Gabby Petito's Parents Filing $50 Million Suit Against Police Department

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that the sonic boom wasn’t the result of a military operation or an earthquake in a Saturday tweet, suggesting that a meteor was the most likely explanation.

The boom over Utah came in the midst of the annual Perseid meteor shower, spurred by Earth’s transit through a field of comet debris, according to space.com.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Boom Heard Over Western State Saturday Close to Being Solved After National Weather Service Shares Two Big Pixels on Radar
Man Calls 911 Over Cold McDonald's Fries, But Cops Realize They've Stumbled on Something Much Bigger When They Arrive
DeSantis Unveils Ultimate Florida License Plate - And Libs Are Completely Losing Their Minds
Mob of 100 Teens Riots in Family Restaurant - Horrified Owner Remembers What God Told Him
MTG Files Articles of Impeachment Against AG Garland
See more...

Conversation