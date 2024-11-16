'Border Czar' Tom Homan's Family Forced to Flee Home Over Death Threats

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming “border czar” isn’t just going to address “root causes” like former Vice President Kamala Harris did in the unofficial role — and that, apparently, is making a lot of people angry.

So angry, in fact, that Homan says he’s had to move his family due to death threats.

In an appearance on Fox News this week, Homan said he’d switched his phone off after the news was made public — not just because of the “phone calls, the texts, and emails from the thousands of ICE agents and Border Patrol agents excited about the rumor that I’m coming back,” but also because of those who didn’t want him back and were reportedly willing to resort to threats to make that happen.

Homan was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018, during which time he aggressively pursued deportation policies for illegal immigrants. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Trump’s aides said Homan will have sweeping oversight of the immigration policies that animated voters and helped propel Trump back to the White House.” Not only that, the role doesn’t require Senate confirmation.

“The advantage he’s gonna have is, there’s no question that Tom Homan will bring the implied authority of the president,” said Ron Vitiello, Homan’s successor as acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director. “No one’s gonna wonder.”

However, Homan told Fox News, with the role has come a round of threats.

“I have been off the grid for three days because I couldn’t handle all the phone calls, plus all the death threats rolling in,” he said.

“My family is not at home, because that’s starting.”

However, Homan insisted “they are not going to bully me away or shut me up or make me go away.”

"This is the biggest national security vulnerability this nation has seen since 9/11 and we have to fix it."







During the same Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Homan — a Fox News contributor, it must be noted — talked about his approach to turning his rhetoric into action.

“I’ve been on this network four years complaining about what this administration did to this border. I’ve been yelling and screaming about it and telling them what they need to do to fix it.

“So when the president asked me, ‘Would you come back to fix it?’ Of course. I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t. I’m honored the president asked me to come back and help solve this national security crisis, so I’m looking forward to it.”

“I think the calling is clear,” he added. “I’ve got to go back and help because every morning I get up and every morning I’m pissed off with what this administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime, so I’m going to go back and do what I can to fix it.”

“Frankly, I don’t care what people think about me, especially on the left.”

While Homan’s position is not one that needs to be approved by the Senate, he will technically be working under Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, if she is approved.

