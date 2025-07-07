Share
Border Patrol Agents Ambushed by Active Shooter in Texas

 By Randy DeSoto  July 7, 2025 at 10:17am
A shooter armed with a rifle and dressed in tactical gear opened fire on Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a facility in McAllen, Texas, on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X, “This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

“Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. All three have gone to the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation led by the @FBI.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared pictures from the scene, writing on social media, “Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him. I’m told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents.”

McAllen is a border town, near the southernmost point in Texas. It was a site of mass border crossings during the Biden administration.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting took place in a Border Patrol facility across the street from the McAllen International Airport.

“Law enforcement said they found another rifle and more ammunition. [McAllen Police Chief Victor] Rodriguez said the man’s motive is currently unknown,” the AP said.

Fox News noted the incident came after a Texas police officer was shot Friday night near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility near the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the attack, posting on X, “We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs [Office of United States Attorney] and our law enforcement partners.

“The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

Related:
Trump Celebrates 101 Years of the Border Patrol: 'Guardians of Our Sovereignty'

Last week, Customs and Border Protection posted on X that the agency experienced the lowest monthly border encounters in its history.

There were 25,243 total encounters and 6,070 apprehensions. Further, gotaways are down 90 percent from last year.

CBP said, “When we enforce the law, the numbers speak for themselves.”

“The numbers don’t lie—under President Trump’s leadership, DHS and CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history. The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border and protect the American people.”

