Share
News

Border Patrol Arrests Registered Sex Offender Who Crossed Border with Group of Migrants

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 14, 2021 at 11:37am
Share

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender who crossed the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed on Thursday.

Agents apprehended a group of illegal immigrants on Tuesday in south Laredo. One of the men was found to be 44-year-old Alejandro Cano-Morales, a Mexican national with an active warrant who was registered as a sex offender.

He had been convicted of child molestation in Decatur, Georgia, in 2011.

Cano-Morales was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a local news release from CBP on Thursday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said last week that the Border Patrol has experienced a major spike in criminal alien crossings of the border as the crisis continues to escalate.

Trending:
Attorney: Entire Family Given COVID Vaccine Instead of Flu Shot, 2 Children Now Suffering Heart Issues

Paxton shared the concerns during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First.”

When asked, “How many are getting in?” he responded with concern. “I don’t even think we know,” Paxton said.

“I think my state isn’t told much about what’s actually happening. We’re not given the statistics. We’re given broad statistics, but we don’t know exactly how many people are escaping,” the attorney general said.

He said the number of criminal alien crossings had increased significantly over last year.

“We do know that the numbers are up supposedly about 400 percent from just a year ago for criminal aliens coming into our country. So it’s a significant increase. The Biden administration knows it and they support it,” Paxton added.

Paxton also was asked, “How much worse could this get before something is done about it?”

The attorney general’s words offered little hope for a response from the Biden administration.

“I don’t think they have any intention, the Biden administration has no intention of stopping it even if it gets worse. The numbers are so significantly more than they’ve ever been, yet there’s no effort on their part to follow federal law or to even follow court orders,” said Paxton, a Republican and outspoken critic of the Biden administration.

Related:
Former ICE Director Blasts Mayorkas Over Border Crisis, Says He's 'Lying to the American People'

“They’re allowing it. They’re inviting it. They’re wanting it,” he added.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined a group of 10 GOP governors for a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border last week to address the growing crisis.

The news conference followed the action of 26 Republican governors who sent a letter last month to President Joe Biden to request a meeting to address the crisis.

Should states put more pressure on Biden to address the border crisis?

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the governors said in the letter.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states,” they said.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Border Patrol Arrests Registered Sex Offender Who Crossed Border with Group of Migrants
Portland Business Owner Says City Is 'Not Safe' as Liberal Policies Lead to Crime Surge
Former ICE Director Blasts Mayorkas Over Border Crisis, Says He's 'Lying to the American People'
GOP Judiciary Committee Members Blast Garland's Memo Targeting Parental Rights
800 Firefighters Battling Wildfire as It Nears Reagan Ranch
See more...

Conversation