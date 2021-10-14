Border Patrol Arrests Registered Sex Offender Who Crossed Border with Group of Migrants

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender who crossed the Rio Grande River near Laredo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed on Thursday.

Agents apprehended a group of illegal immigrants on Tuesday in south Laredo. One of the men was found to be 44-year-old Alejandro Cano-Morales, a Mexican national with an active warrant who was registered as a sex offender.

He had been convicted of child molestation in Decatur, Georgia, in 2011.

Cano-Morales was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a local news release from CBP on Thursday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said last week that the Border Patrol has experienced a major spike in criminal alien crossings of the border as the crisis continues to escalate.

Paxton shared the concerns during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First.”

When asked, “How many are getting in?” he responded with concern. “I don’t even think we know,” Paxton said.

“I think my state isn’t told much about what’s actually happening. We’re not given the statistics. We’re given broad statistics, but we don’t know exactly how many people are escaping,” the attorney general said.

As Republican governors head to the southern border, Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX sounds the alarm as the border patrol nabs gang members and sex offenders coming into the United States.https://t.co/pY61XYHeBz — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 6, 2021

He said the number of criminal alien crossings had increased significantly over last year.

“We do know that the numbers are up supposedly about 400 percent from just a year ago for criminal aliens coming into our country. So it’s a significant increase. The Biden administration knows it and they support it,” Paxton added.

Paxton also was asked, “How much worse could this get before something is done about it?”

The attorney general’s words offered little hope for a response from the Biden administration.

“I don’t think they have any intention, the Biden administration has no intention of stopping it even if it gets worse. The numbers are so significantly more than they’ve ever been, yet there’s no effort on their part to follow federal law or to even follow court orders,” said Paxton, a Republican and outspoken critic of the Biden administration.

“They’re allowing it. They’re inviting it. They’re wanting it,” he added.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined a group of 10 GOP governors for a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border last week to address the growing crisis.

The news conference followed the action of 26 Republican governors who sent a letter last month to President Joe Biden to request a meeting to address the crisis.

Should states put more pressure on Biden to address the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the governors said in the letter.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states,” they said.

“A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.