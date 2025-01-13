Border Czar Homan Rolling Out Way for Individual Americans to Personally Help Deport Illegals

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan wants to empower Americans frustrated at seeing illegal immigrant criminals flouting the law.

Homan said the transition team of President-elect Donald Trump has been considering a “fresh idea” that would create a hotline for Americans to report criminal behavior by illegal immigrants, according to NBC.

“I want a place where American citizens can call and report,” he said.

“We need to take care of the American people. We need to make sure they have an outlet to help report child traffickers, forced labor traffickers. We want to give them an opportunity to be a part of the fix,” he said.

Homan said mass deportations of illegal workers will not take place instantly when Trump takes office next Monday.

“We’re going to do it in a smart way,” he said. “We’re still working on how exactly we want to roll this out, but [work site] operations have to come back again because it’s the No. 1 place we find victims of forced labor being run by many cartels.”

Homan said mass deportations are necessary.

“I think mass deportation and results of mass deportation are more important to this country than anything,” he said. “I don’t put a price on all these young women who’ve been raped and murdered. I don’t put a price on our national security.”

Homan said tightening the border will make a vast change.

Would you be willing to personally report an illegal immigrant to ICE? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think the American people have spoken,” he said. “This is the No. 1 issue. They went to the voting booth. I think Congress is paying attention. They’ll give us the money to do this job. It’s not so much about illegal immigration. It’s about national security.”

Homan noted that he must build the mechanics to get the job done.

“I keep getting asked the question: How many people are we going to remove in the first 100 days? I don’t know,” Homan told The Wall Street Journal. “I don’t know what resources I’m going to have, what Congress is going to give me for funding.”

“I’ve worked for six different presidents. I’ve seen hundreds of policies come and go. I’ve seen what policies worked and what policies don’t work,” he said.

Homan said he has no doubts about Trump’s policies.

“I’ve evolved over the years because of tragedies I’ve seen,” Homan said. “Open borders are inhumane. Secure borders save lives.”

Members of Congress say they understand that Homan can only do what he has the resources to accomplish.

“We are not having a discussion about 20 million (deportations). We are having a discussion about an order, and priority, and expectation,” Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California said, according to CNN.

“His message is not code talk for, ‘Nothing is going to happen’ or, ‘We’re going to slow down’ or whatever. But it is a responsible policy approach to getting stuff done quickly, but also in the context of realistic evaluation of how to best get that done and fulfill the promises that the incoming administration has made,” Republican Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.