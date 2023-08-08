Share
News

Border Patrol Deploys Riot Response as Hundreds of Migrants Storm Border in Unison

 By Jennie Taer  August 8, 2023 at 7:59am
Share

Authorities at the United States’ southern border deployed a riot response late Monday when hundreds of migrants attempted to storm a bridge across from El Paso, Texas, after hearing it was open to them, according to Border Report.

Cartels circulated a rumor that the migrants would be let into the U.S. on Tuesday, the report said.

Some migrants tried to force their way through a locked gate to the United States, according to Border Report.

Authorities deployed tear gas to try to stop them.



Trending:
Watch: Mike Pence Met With Parking Lot Full of Hecklers: 'Why Did You Sell Out the People?'

“These are all good people,” one migrant said, according to the report. “Workers.”

Hundreds of migrants attempted to storm the Paso Del Norte bridge into El Paso in March over concerns with a legal process to enter the country known as CBP One, a phone application for entry appointments at ports along the southern border, that they complained had glitches.

Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border increased to roughly 130,000 in July, up from roughly 99,000 in June, according to federal data.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jennie Taer
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Border Patrol Deploys Riot Response as Hundreds of Migrants Storm Border in Unison
One of DeSantis' Biggest Donors Gives Ron the Bad News: The Plug Will Soon Be Pulled
LGBT Activist Organization Flooding Schools with Cash to Create 'Sexuality' Clubs
Veteran Recalls Heated Exchange with Biden After Failed Afghanistan Pullout: 'I Don't Have an Arm'
Biden Admin Moves to Enact New Oil Lease Ban
See more...

Conversation