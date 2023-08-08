Border Patrol Deploys Riot Response as Hundreds of Migrants Storm Border in Unison

Authorities at the United States’ southern border deployed a riot response late Monday when hundreds of migrants attempted to storm a bridge across from El Paso, Texas, after hearing it was open to them, according to Border Report.

Cartels circulated a rumor that the migrants would be let into the U.S. on Tuesday, the report said.

Some migrants tried to force their way through a locked gate to the United States, according to Border Report.

Authorities deployed tear gas to try to stop them.







“These are all good people,” one migrant said, according to the report. “Workers.”

Se registra intento masivo de migrantes a EU por puente Internacional de Juárez Video: Francisco Servín | El Heraldo de Juárez pic.twitter.com/BYsTLLokZp — El Heraldo de Juárez (@heraldodejuarez) August 8, 2023

Hundreds of migrants attempted to storm the Paso Del Norte bridge into El Paso in March over concerns with a legal process to enter the country known as CBP One, a phone application for entry appointments at ports along the southern border, that they complained had glitches.

Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border increased to roughly 130,000 in July, up from roughly 99,000 in June, according to federal data.

