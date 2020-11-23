Login
Boy Gets Head Stuck in Cat Scratching Post, Photos Immediately Go Viral

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 23, 2020 at 11:17am
We have a lot of cat-related sayings in our culture: Cat got your tongue. Curiosity killed the cat. While the cat’s away, the mice will play.

But on Nov. 18, it was a 4-year-old boy from Waukesha, Washington, whose curiosity got him playing — and then stuck — in a cat scratching post, according to his mom. Thankfully no boys were injured in the process, but the story has been amusing people everywhere.

In the midst of shutdowns, shutdown warnings and changing holiday plans, Parker Olson has been bringing a much-needed moment of levity to readers with his childish shenanigans.

Mom Cynthia Olson was in the garage when she heard screaming. As any mom would, she rushed into the house to see what had happened.

(Cynthia Olson / Catspotting Society)

There was her 4-year-old, his head stuck through a level of their cat tree. He was frustrated, but he was fine. Cynthia broke down laughing once she realized her son was uninjured, and eventually, firefighters came to help extract the curious kiddo.

The 911 call was cause for laughter itself, as Cynthia told it.

(Cynthia Olson / Catspotting Society)

“Of course they’re like, what’s your emergency?” Cynthia told WDJT-TV. “I’m like, well, my son’s head is stuck and she’s like, ma’am, what is his head stuck in? I’m like, um, the cat tree.”

She also generously took photos and shared those photos with the world.

“Not an actual cat but cat related … our son got his head stuck in our cat scratching post today and had to have it removed by the fire department,” she posted in the Catspotting Society Facebook group. “I thought my fellow cat friends would enjoy a little laugh this afternoon!!”

(Cynthia Olson / Catspotting Society)

The post and photos of Parker’s predicament went viral, and soon she added an edit to explain the finer points of the situation.

“First I would like to say our son is absolutely fine!” she wrote. “He was not hurt in any way!!!! I tried desperately to get him out myself but I’m a little vertically challenged and could not lift him straight up and turn his head and wiggle it out all at the same time alone.”

(Cynthia Olson / Catspotting Society)

“So I resorted to plan B … (fireman enters scene) And yes [they] laughed the entire time. They did a phenomenal job!! I am sure it made for a much easier and more entertaining call than most they get these days.”

“When they got him out, they held him up and the other fireman was tickling him,” she added.

(Cynthia Olson / Catspotting Society)

In footage from WDJT-TV, one of the responding firemen confirmed that they rather enjoyed the call.

“[Parker] was all excited to see us, which is good … with the whole pandemic, it was a brighter call to go on,” Benjamin Carl with the Waukesha Fire Department said. “It put a smile on everyone’s face, we all chuckled about it afterwards.”

With over 30,000 shares on the original post, it seems a lot of people are getting a chuckle out of this lighthearted trouble, something that Cynthia is happy with.

“I’m glad everyone gets a good laugh out of our chaos,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







