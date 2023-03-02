Parler Share
'#BoycottHersheys' Trends on Twitter After New Ad Campaign Horribly Backfires

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 2, 2023 at 3:47pm
Hershey is taking heat this week for featuring a man posing as a woman in an advertising campaign celebrating International Women’s Day.

The hashtag #BoycottHersheys began trending on Twitter on Thursday after the chocolate maker introduced transgender activist Fae Johnstone as one of its “Her for She” honorees, The Daily Wire reported.

Hershey will sell chocolate bars with wrappers featuring Johnstone and four actual women.

In a video announcing the campaign, Johnstone says, “We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves.”

Johnstone tweeted about how honored he was to be included in the campaign “alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers.”

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “I hope this campaign helps give more young women and girls role models and possibility models. And shows them how we can change the world, together.”

Hershey touted the woke campaign in a news release.

“We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey’s SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey’s larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women’s History Month and every month,” brand manager Katie DeCapria said.

But not everyone thought featuring a man as the face of International Women’s Day was the best policy.

This is far from the only woke campaign Hershey has indulged in. The company pushes the gay pride movement and has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of the most “diverse” corporations in the country.

Hershey also fired all its employees who refused to take the COVID vaccines.

So this backlash against the ultra-woke company is long overdue.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
