'#BoycottHersheys' Trends on Twitter After New Ad Campaign Horribly Backfires

Hershey is taking heat this week for featuring a man posing as a woman in an advertising campaign celebrating International Women’s Day.

The hashtag #BoycottHersheys began trending on Twitter on Thursday after the chocolate maker introduced transgender activist Fae Johnstone as one of its “Her for She” honorees, The Daily Wire reported.

Hershey will sell chocolate bars with wrappers featuring Johnstone and four actual women.

In a video announcing the campaign, Johnstone says, “We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves.”

As you may have already seen in your local convenience store, you can find special edition Hershey chocolate bars with our faces on them! pic.twitter.com/ZGU5n40fC1 — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

Johnstone tweeted about how honored he was to be included in the campaign “alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers.”

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “I hope this campaign helps give more young women and girls role models and possibility models. And shows them how we can change the world, together.”

Hershey touted the woke campaign in a news release.

Will you be buying Hershey products after this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey’s SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey’s larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women’s History Month and every month,” brand manager Katie DeCapria said.

But not everyone thought featuring a man as the face of International Women’s Day was the best policy.

Go Woke, Go Broke @Hersheys ❌🍫 Hersheys chocolate has just disrespected women all over the world by having a MAN who regularly tweets his hatred towards WOMEN become the face of the brands “International Women’s Day” campaign! #Hersheys #HerShe #GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/Y4rZXIlpDf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 2, 2023

There are 3.9 billion females out there and Hersheys decided to pick a misogynist dude for International Women’s Day.#BoycottHersheys pic.twitter.com/tloUGhBsYx — Li Ern (@RealLiErn) March 2, 2023

So @Hersheys is featuring a male in costume as a woman for its international women’s day ad campaign. https://t.co/PbxV8ZJD1Q — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 2, 2023

#BoycottHersheys is trending at number 6.

Hershey’s is erasing women by putting biological men in their place for international women’s day.

Let’s get #BoycottHersheys to # 1. pic.twitter.com/hIKrXqxyRr — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 2, 2023

This is far from the only woke campaign Hershey has indulged in. The company pushes the gay pride movement and has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of the most “diverse” corporations in the country.

Hershey also fired all its employees who refused to take the COVID vaccines.

So this backlash against the ultra-woke company is long overdue.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.