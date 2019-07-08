SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Breaking: Dem Candidate Who Threatened To Nuke Americans Is Out of Presidential Primary — Eric Swalwell Quits

By Josh Manning
Published July 8, 2019 at 1:09pm
Print

Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose campaign centered around gun control, has announced he is ending his bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

The decision comes after a lackluster opening debate performance by the California congressman and his inability to break out of the lower tier of Democratic candidates.

Swalwell rose to fame after ousting 20-year incumbent Democrat Pete Stark from the House.

More recently, he has made continual rounds on television, attacking President Donald Trump, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Perhaps the thing most people think of upon hearing his name is Swalwell’s stunning response to a Twitter user who warned that attempts at gun control would be met with “a war” from pro-Second Amendment Americans.

TRENDING: Three Cheers for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Inventor of the Airborne Locomotive

Swalwell infamously responded, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

The congressman later insisted that his comment was sarcastic, and it was actually followed by an appeal to find common ground and communicate.

But the idea of a congressman threatening to use nuclear force against citizens defending a constitutional right struck a chord — a decidedly sour chord, if Twitchy’s coverage counts for anything at all.

Swallwell’s exit comes as billionaire and vociferous Trump critic Tom Steyer is reportedly telling staffers he will announce for 2020.

This article is based on extremely recent events and is subject to change as more information becomes available. 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







Breaking: Dem Candidate Who Threatened To Nuke Americans Is Out of Presidential Primary — Eric Swalwell Quits
Update: WH Now Reporting Pence Had Not Left DC, Not ‘Emergency Callback’
Broward Sheriff’s Office Just Lost Its Accreditation, Continuing Troubled Legacy From Scott Israel’s Time in Office
Breaking Video: Salvadoran Pres. Issues Game-Changing Announcement on Border Deaths of Father, Daughter That Media Blamed on Trump
Photos: Ivanka Photoshopped into Art of Birth of Christ, Other Images as Leftists Mock Female Leader They Don’t Like
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×