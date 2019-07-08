Breaking: Dem Candidate Who Threatened To Nuke Americans Is Out of Presidential Primary — Eric Swalwell Quits

Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose campaign centered around gun control, has announced he is ending his bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

The decision comes after a lackluster opening debate performance by the California congressman and his inability to break out of the lower tier of Democratic candidates.

Swalwell rose to fame after ousting 20-year incumbent Democrat Pete Stark from the House.

More recently, he has made continual rounds on television, attacking President Donald Trump, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Perhaps the thing most people think of upon hearing his name is Swalwell’s stunning response to a Twitter user who warned that attempts at gun control would be met with “a war” from pro-Second Amendment Americans.

Swalwell infamously responded, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

The congressman later insisted that his comment was sarcastic, and it was actually followed by an appeal to find common ground and communicate.

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

But the idea of a congressman threatening to use nuclear force against citizens defending a constitutional right struck a chord — a decidedly sour chord, if Twitchy’s coverage counts for anything at all.

Swallwell’s exit comes as billionaire and vociferous Trump critic Tom Steyer is reportedly telling staffers he will announce for 2020.

This article is based on extremely recent events and is subject to change as more information becomes available.

