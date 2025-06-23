Breaking: Iran Launches Attack on US Bases

Two days after America destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran has struck back.

Iran launched missiles at the Al Udei Air Base near Doha, Qatar, on Monday, according to the Times of Israel.

Explosions were heard in the skies over Doha, Qatar’s capital. Unconfirmed video showed missile explosions said to be Patriot missile intercepts of incoming Iranian ballistic missiles.

Footage captures the launch of PATRIOT interceptors in Qatar, engaging incoming Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/AOvcTRTpu0 — GMI (@Global_Mil_Info) June 23, 2025

One report said six missiles were fire at the base.

Iran also attacked the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, the Associated Press reported.

The extent of damage or injuries as a result of the attacks could not be immediately learned.

Iran confirmed it attacked the Qatar base, according to The Guardian.

Will Trump hit back against Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

An Iranian state TV announcement said Iran had completed “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

BREAKING: Iran is bombing Qatar. 6 ballistic missiles are confirmed incoming. NO INDICATION OF IMPACT AT THIS POINT. pic.twitter.com/N80NDzImVm — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 23, 2025

A report in The New York Times said, the attack on America’s base in Qatar was calibrated.

Iran also gave advance notice of the attack, The Times quoted Iranian sources it did not name as saying.

“The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp,” the report said.

Qatar called the attack a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.”

“We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law,” said Majed Al Ansari, a representative of the Qatari foreign ministry.

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles.”

As noted by Reuters, Al Udei “is the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which directs U.S. military operations in a huge swathe of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east.”

“The Middle East’s largest U.S. base houses around 10,000 troops,” it reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.