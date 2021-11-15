Share
Breaking: Judge Dismisses Count 6 in Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial

 By Jack Davis  November 15, 2021 at 9:47am
Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed one of the six charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, according to CNN.

The judge dismissed what was listed as count six on the indictment against  Rittenhouse: a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.


The Associated Press explained the charge came about because Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-style rifle, and he was 17 at the time of the Kenosha riots.

Wisconsin law prohibits those under 18 from possessing firearms except for use in hunting. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months behind bars.

Rittenhouse remains charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, the most serious charges against him. He also faces two counts of first-degree endangering safety through the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted first-degree homicide.

On Friday, Schroeder had commented about the charge, according to Fox News.

“I have been wrestling with this statute with, I’d hate to count the hours I’ve put into it, I’m still trying to figure out what it says, what’s prohibited. I have a legal education,” he said.

He said he doubted what he termed an “ordinary citizen” could understand the law.

Closing arguments in the trial were to take place Monday. Jury deliberations will begin once the closing arguments are concluded.

Rittenhouse claims that the shootings that took place against the backdrop of the Kenosha riots in August 2021 were in self-defense, according to CBS.

On Monday, Schroeder tried to explain the law to the jurors, as noted by attorney Andrew Branca, who was live-tweeting the trial.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys claim he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. “I didn’t do anything wrong, I was defending myself,” Rittenhouse has testified.

Prosecutors have tried to paint Rittenhouse as coming to Kenosha with violence on his mind and as the aggressor on the streets that night.

A charge against Rittenhouse of being out after curfew was dismissed earlier by Schroeder.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
