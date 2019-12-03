SECTIONS
Breaking: It's All Over for Kamala Harris, Campaign Folds

By Joe Setyon
Published December 3, 2019 at 11:28am
California Sen. Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Tuesday, the candidate announced.

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere was the first to break the news, noting that Harris was in the process of informing her staff.

“Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I’m told reliably. She’s informing staff now,” he tweeted.

“Harris came into the race with the highest expectations on her, and the biggest entry into the race with 22,000 people at her rally in Oakland at the end of January – but had struggled with internal fighting and money that had almost completely dried up recently.”

Anatole Jenkins, Harris’ national organizing director, appeared to confirm that her boss was ending her presidential bid.

“No regrets. So proud of every volunteer, every precinct captain, every organizer,” she tweeted.

And Harris herself soon confirmed she was ending her White House bid.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she wrote in a Medium post. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she added.

So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

Harris dropped out the same day that news outlets reported the Democratic candidate had canceled a high-dollar fundraiser that was set to take place in New York on Tuesday.

Though Harris was one of the higher-profile Democrats running for president, she struggled to gain traction with voters.

The RealClearPolitics polling average has her languishing in sixth place, with just 3.4 percent support nationwide.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
