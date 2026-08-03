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Rep. Kay Granger listens during a House Rules Committee hearing on the Senate Amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
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Rep. Kay Granger listens during a House Rules Committee hearing on the Senate Amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Breaking: Kay Granger, First GOP Congresswoman to Serve Texas in the House, Dies at 83

 By Johnathan Jones  August 3, 2026 at 6:26am
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Kay Granger, the first Republican woman from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, died Sunday at the age of 83, according to her family.

Granger served nearly three decades in Congress after first winning election to the House in 1996, representing her hometown of Fort Worth until 2025.

Before entering politics, Granger worked as a high school teacher and later found success in the business world, the Associated Press reported.

She graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in 1965 and spent nine years teaching English literature and journalism.

She later built and managed a successful insurance business for more than two decades while raising three children.

Granger launched her political career by serving on Fort Worth’s zoning commission before she won election to the City Council.

She then became Fort Worth’s first female mayor, serving from 1991 to 1995.

Both political parties recruited Granger to run for Congress in 1996, but she entered the race as a Republican and won election to the House.

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When the GOP regained control of the House after the 2022 midterms, she became the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee.

She did not seek reelection in 2024 due to declining health and stopped voting in the House after July 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson honored Granger’s career in a tribute he posted on X Sunday evening.

Johnson said Granger “broke barriers for women in public service.”

He added that “she was a dear friend who will be greatly missed.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife, Heidi, were “deeply saddened” by Granger’s death.

Cruz said Granger’s career was defined by “a life of historic firsts.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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