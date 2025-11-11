Breaking: Suspect in Chicago Border Patrol Drive-by Shooting Is Now in Custody - New Details Emerging

An illegal alien from Mexico was in custody Monday after a harrowing weekend shooting attack on Border Patrol agents in Chicago.

A post from the Department of Homeland Security account on X did not identify the suspect but described him as a known criminal with previous convictions for weapons and vehicle offenses.

But a top Border Patrol official put the real blame on Democratic leaders.

New charges had not been announced Monday evening, but judging by the wording of the announcement, they’re going to be harsh.

A criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested in relation to Saturday’s shooting targeting Border Patrol agents in Chicago. The suspect has a previously been convicted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry. He… pic.twitter.com/sBAzSnWu14 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 10, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security noted that the suspect is considered “a violator” of the Laken Riley Act, which requires the agency to detain illegal aliens with arrests or convictions for certain categories of crime.

And the post makes it clear that the Department of Homeland Security considers Saturday’s crime part of a disturbing pattern.

“This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction,” the post said.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations. These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement.”

That’s actually dry language to describe what took place in Chicago on Saturday.

According to a Department of Homeland Security news release, the violence started around 9:30 a.m., when Border Patrol agents performing an enforcement operation were attacked by a mob, including a gunman who fired “multiple rounds” at the agents, though he didn’t hit any.

“Attackers then began throwing bricks and even a paint cans from a roof, damaging Border Patrol vehicles,” the release added.

“Chicago Police Department successfully helped law enforcement evacuate the area as more bricks were thrown at the law enforcements’ vehicle. Fortunately, no Border Patrol agents were injured in this attack.”

But that wasn’t it for the morning. The convoy of Border Patrol vehicles came under attack at least five other times, according to the news release, including four vehicles that tried to ram the convoy on separate occasions.

Ramming Border Patrol vehicles has been a favorite tactic in Chicago. Organizations like the criminal gang the Latin Kings have adopted almost military networks to track law enforcement movements as well as place bounties on federal agents.

In short, it sounds like a war zone.

Appearing on Fox News’ “America Reports” on Monday, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino said the incident was a direct result of Democratic leaders’ resistance to the Trump administration’s determination to enforce immigration law.

In particular, he cited Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — both outspoken opponents of the illegal immigration crackdown — as the culprits in Saturday’s shooting.

“When we talk illegal aliens in possession of a firearm, this individual should have never been walking the streets of Chicago,” he said.

“This is what you get with a J.B. Pritzker or a Mayor Johnson and that crazy rhetoric. This individual should not have been in the country,” Bovino added.

“The fact that he has reviolated again and still has a firearm, I’ll tell you, that’s very concerning to us in law enforcement, especially in light of the fact that the Latin Kings have put an additional hit out on federal law enforcement. Very concerning.”

