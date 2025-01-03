Share
News
Judge Juan Merchan poses for a picture in his chambers in New York in a file photo dated March 14, 2024.
Breaking
Judge Juan Merchan poses for a picture in his chambers in New York in a file photo dated March 14, 2024. (Seth Wenig / AP)

Breaking: Trump Judge Defies SCOTUS, Will Sentence Incoming POTUS Jan. 10

 By Randy DeSoto  January 3, 2025 at 4:48pm
Share

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday set Jan. 10 as a sentencing date for President-elect Donald Trump’s business records case.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records in 2017 to cover up a payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels by then-Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen before the 2016 election.

Normally, falsifying business records under the statute would have been a misdemeanor offense, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office up-charged the violations by saying they were meant to cover up an underlying crime. He never specified during the trial exactly what the underlying crime was.

Bragg suggested when indicting Trump that it was an illegal campaign contribution by Cohen.

Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss last month providing numerous reasons the case should not stand, including testimony, they argued, wrongfully allowed at trial by Daniels and Cohen, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s July ruling on presidential immunity.

Fox News reported Friday that Merchan rejected the request to vacate the verdict, in light of the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. He ruled that the evidence presented at trial was related “entirely to unofficial conduct and thus, receive no immunity protections.”

“Sentencing is set for January 10 at 9:30 a.m, with the president-elect having the option to appear in person or virtually. But Merchan said he will not sentence the president-elect to prison,” Fox said.

The news outlet further noted that the judge also wrote in his decision that he is not likely to “impose any sentence of incarceration,” but rather a sentence of an “unconditional discharge,” meaning no punishment imposed.

Trump communications director Steven Cheung responded to the ruling in a statement, saying, “Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence.”

Related:
10 Shot at New York City Event - Multiple Suspects at Large

“This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts,” he added.

Should Judge Merchan be disbarred for his outrageous behavior?

“There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley posted on social media platform X, “The sentence will finalize the case and allow for an appeal. However, it would also label the President-elect a convicted felon just before he is sworn into office. It is the final cathartic act for lawfare warriors.”

The professor added, “Merchan will supply the talking point for the inauguration coverage as reporters repeat the mantra of the historic status of Trump being sworn in as a convicted felon.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Trump Judge Defies SCOTUS, Will Sentence Incoming POTUS Jan. 10
Democratic Delegate Throws Tantrum During Speaker of the House Vote Because She Doesn't Like the Rules
White House Makes Glaring Error in Controversial US Steel Order
FBI Finally Releases Info on Jan. 6 Pipe Bombing Suspect - Four Years Later
Another Win for Trump: Jack Smith Withdraws from Mar-a-Lago Documents Case
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation