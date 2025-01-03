Breaking: Trump Judge Defies SCOTUS, Will Sentence Incoming POTUS Jan. 10

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday set Jan. 10 as a sentencing date for President-elect Donald Trump’s business records case.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records in 2017 to cover up a payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels by then-Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen before the 2016 election.

Normally, falsifying business records under the statute would have been a misdemeanor offense, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office up-charged the violations by saying they were meant to cover up an underlying crime. He never specified during the trial exactly what the underlying crime was.

Bragg suggested when indicting Trump that it was an illegal campaign contribution by Cohen.

Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss last month providing numerous reasons the case should not stand, including testimony, they argued, wrongfully allowed at trial by Daniels and Cohen, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s July ruling on presidential immunity.

Fox News reported Friday that Merchan rejected the request to vacate the verdict, in light of the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. He ruled that the evidence presented at trial was related “entirely to unofficial conduct and thus, receive no immunity protections.”

“Sentencing is set for January 10 at 9:30 a.m, with the president-elect having the option to appear in person or virtually. But Merchan said he will not sentence the president-elect to prison,” Fox said.

Where the hell is the JCC?

Merchan has no business serving and everyone knows it.

These corrupt show trial actors need to be removed altogether. pic.twitter.com/ATtP7tzUvD — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) January 3, 2025

The news outlet further noted that the judge also wrote in his decision that he is not likely to “impose any sentence of incarceration,” but rather a sentence of an “unconditional discharge,” meaning no punishment imposed.

Judge Merchan just set Trump for a sentencing shortly before his inauguration. As some of us predicted, he is indicating that he will impose an unconditional discharge without jail or probation… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 3, 2025

Trump communications director Steven Cheung responded to the ruling in a statement, saying, “Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence.”

🚨Statement from Trump Communications Director @StevenCheung on Corrupt Merchan: pic.twitter.com/qOr1JpJPn6 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 3, 2025

“This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts,” he added.

“There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley posted on social media platform X, “The sentence will finalize the case and allow for an appeal. However, it would also label the President-elect a convicted felon just before he is sworn into office. It is the final cathartic act for lawfare warriors.”

…Merchan will supply the talking point for the inauguration coverage as reporters repeat the mantra of the historic status of Trump being sworn in as a convicted felon. Yet,… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 3, 2025

The professor added, “Merchan will supply the talking point for the inauguration coverage as reporters repeat the mantra of the historic status of Trump being sworn in as a convicted felon.”

