Breaking Video: Salvadoran Pres. Issues Game-Changing Announcement on Border Death of Father, Daughter That Media Blamed on Trump

In perhaps the most shocking announcement from a Latin-American leader in recent memory, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, admitted Sunday that his country is at fault for the deaths of its citizens attempting to enter the US illegally.

The announcement received little attention at first, but a newly released video of the Bukele actually issuing the statement has prompted more interest.

By issuing such a statement, Bukele effectively absolved Trump of any guilt the American left and establishment media had heaped on him since the heartbreaking photo of a father and young daughter found drowned in the Rio Grande as they tried to cross to American soil.

