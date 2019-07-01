SECTIONS
Breaking Video: Salvadoran Pres. Issues Game-Changing Announcement on Border Death of Father, Daughter That Media Blamed on Trump

By Josh Manning
Published July 1, 2019 at 12:47pm
In perhaps the most shocking announcement from a Latin-American leader in recent memory, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, admitted Sunday that his country is at fault for the deaths of its citizens attempting to enter the US illegally.

The announcement received little attention at first, but a newly released video of the Bukele actually issuing the statement has prompted more interest.

By issuing such a statement, Bukele effectively absolved Trump of any guilt the American left and establishment media had heaped on him since the heartbreaking photo of a father and young daughter found drowned in the Rio Grande as they tried to cross to American soil.

Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







