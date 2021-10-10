A new story has emerged from the parents of Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Steve Bertolino, the family’s attorney, said that Laundrie’s parents were off by one day in their previous estimate of the last time they saw their son, according to CNN.

Petito was last seen in August when she and Laundrie went on a camping trip. Laundrie later returned home without Petito, whose body was found last month.

The change in their story comes as one police officer said the story fed to the cops “just didn’t make sense,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13,” Bertolino said.

For weeks, Laundrie’s parents had insisted their son left their North Port, Florida, home on Sept, 14 to go hiking in the Carlton nature reserve.

Chris Laundrie looked for his son that night when he did not return, Bertolino said.

The next day, Bertolino said, they returned to the reserve and found Laundrie’s car with a ticket on it. They returned again the next day to bring home the car, Bertolino said.

Although searchers have found no evidence of Laundrie in the vast reserve, he said Laundrie’s parents insist Laundrie is there.

“They don’t believe he’s in another area. They believe he is in the preserve,” he said.

North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said Friday there was “a lot of oddness” about the comments that have come from Laundrie’s parents and that some of their story ‘just didn’t make sense,” according to the Daily Mail.

“I think certainly what the family has told us is that he drove out to the park and walked out into the woods,” Taylor said. “I think that is certainly on the table.”

Taylor said something has been off since the start of the hunt for Brian Laundrie.

“I mean we’ve said since the beginning there was a lot of oddness here, a lot of things that didn’t make sense,” he said.

“I mean if your son walks out there, now they’re saying on a Monday, to report that on a Friday and then to be confused on what day that was – there are a lot of things that are odd there,” he said.

Taylor said it was possible Laundrie is alive.

“I think it would not surprise me if he is, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s not,” he said.

