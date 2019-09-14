Bride Refuses To Let Expensive Dress Go To Waste After Wedding, Cuts It Up and Dyes It Green

Let’s face it: wedding dresses are expensive.

Every bride wants to feel beautiful and special on her big day, but all too often the perfect dress does not include the perfect price tag, and the struggle to find a compromise can be tricky. Plus, there’s the unpleasant fact that the dress will likely only be worn once.

Many brides do find creative ways to get more use out of their wedding gowns, from passing down the treasured garment to a daughter or granddaughter, gifting it to a stranger in need, or even saving it for a vowel renewal ceremony down the road.

But Emma Male, a musician from the United Kingdom, found a particularly creative way to use her wedding dress after the big day.

The 36-year-old decided to take a big risk to avoid locking her beloved dress away in a closet for the rest of her life.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: 'Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime'

The accounts manager and singer got married in 2016 with an outdoorsy wedding in Kent, England. As she prepared for the big day, the bride-to-be knew she didn’t want to spend an outlandish amount on a dress.

But, like all brides, Male wanted something unique that truly represented her.

“I didn’t have a big budget for the wedding so I didn’t go around loads of shops trying on dresses because I know it would have been soul-destroying,” she told Metro. “I’d tried a few cheaper dresses on which were nice, but not amazing.”

But the bride’s shopping woes were about to end.

“My friends Adam and Louise had opened a little boutique and they were having a sample sale so I went down,” she said.

There, she found the dress that was just right for her. “It was the first designer dress I tried and as soon as I put it on I just loved it.”

Now with the perfect dress, Male and her fiancé were ready for the perfect wedding day.

But after the celebration, the bride was haunted by the thought that her $600 dress was going to waste, sitting in her closet day after day. That’s when the musician decided to take a risk. With her cousin’s help, Male took a pair of scissors to the designer gown and soaked it in green dye.

RELATED: 73-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Twins: 'She Is Looking Forward to the Next Chapter'

“When I first saw it going into the green dye, it looked so dark,” she said. For a brief moment, she thought, “‘What am I doing?'”

But the end result was exactly what she wanted.

“My wedding dress, recycled into my new favourite gig dress!” the new wife wrote on Instagram.

She told Metro, “I absolutely love it. It gets so much attention but nobody recognises it from when we got married.”

Nobody, that is, except for her husband.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.