SECTIONS
News
Print

Britain's 'Most Prolific Rapist' Sentenced After Sexually Assaulting at Least 48 Men

Reynhard Sinaga, who is described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history."GMP via APGreater Manchester Police released this image of Reynhard Sinaga, who is described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history." (GMP via AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 6, 2020 at 6:44am
Print

A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offenses against 48 men.

Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 men apparently having been filmed while being abused when they were in his apartment. Many were unconscious at the time.

Judge Suzanne Goddard said in Manchester Crown Court the true number of Sinaga’s victims may never be known.

“You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city center wanting nothing more than a good night out with their friends,” she said.

“One of your victims described you as a monster,” Goddard said. “The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description.”

TRENDING: Comedian George Lopez on Iran’s ‘Bounty’ on Trump: ‘We’ll Do It for Half’

She said the courts had rarely if ever seen such a prolonged “campaign of rape.”

Reporting restrictions that had prevented the publication of Sinaga’s name were lifted Monday.

Prosecutors say Sinaga had a non-threatening manner. He befriended young men, including many who were intoxicated after a night out, and offered them a place to stay at his apartment. He filmed many of the forced sexual encounters.

Prosecutor Ian Rushton said many victims initially thanked Sinaga for offering them accommodation.

“But once back at his flat, he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification,” Rushton said.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Hit with New Sex Crime Indictments Just as Trial on Existing Charges Begins

Sinaga arrived in Britain from his native Indonesia on a student visa in 2007.

He received two degrees in sociology and planning from the University of Manchester and was studying for his Ph.D. at the University of Leeds when he was suspended following his arrest in 2017.

His thesis was called: “Sexuality and everyday transnationalism: South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester.”

His Manchester church offered a statement in support of his character that did not seem to sway the judge.

“It is almost beyond belief that someone who could profess some Christian faith could at the same time have been committing such wicked and evil crimes,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Harvey Weinstein Hit with New Sex Crime Indictments Just as Trial on Existing Charges Begins
13-Year-Old American Girl Killed in Ambush in Mexico
More Trouble in Socialist Venezuela as Opposition Leader Violently Blocked from Entering Congress for Re-Election
Dozens of Unhatched Eggs from Endangered Sea Turtle Stolen, Reward Offered
Britain's 'Most Prolific Rapist' Sentenced After Sexually Assaulting at Least 48 Men
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×