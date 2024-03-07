Share
Brother of Laken Riley Murder Suspect Accused of Sick Attack on Border Agent and Having Ties to Violent Gang

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 7, 2024 at 4:39pm
The murder of Georgia co-ed Laken Riley has taken another turn as news has now broken that police are saying the brother of the man accused of murdering her is a suspected Venezuelan gang member.

Riley was found murdered on the campus of the University of Georgia on Feb. 22. Only a day later, three people were taken into custody by the police.

Soon enough officials identified 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, as a suspect in her murder.

Ibarra was taken into custody on Feb. 23 at an Athens apartment complex just south of where the student’s body was discovered.

Ibarra now faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, Clarke County Chief Jeff Clark said, according to WPMI-TV.

Reports also noted that the suspected killer’s brother, Diego Ibarra, was working for the university, even though he is an illegal alien himself.

Apparently, Diego presented fake identification and a fake green card to the school ahead of taking the job.

Diego was also accused of trying to bite a Border Patrol agent in Texas on April 30, after he was taken into custody the second time he illegally entered the U.S.A.

But now it is being reported that Diego has another dubious distinction to his name. According to Fox News, it is now reported that he is a suspected member of the dangerous Venezuela-based organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

This gang has also been linked to several of the illegals arrested for the attacks on members of the New York Police Department, but who a New York City prosecutor allowed to go free.

Federal authorities have also tied Tren de Aragua in with the brutal gang MS-13.

These gangs have rapidly spread throughout the U.S., according to the FBI.

The New York Post, for instance, reported that the Tren de Aragua are so dangerous that “Their violent practices have shocked even the most hardened in South America, particularly for their willingness to kill women.”

Donald Trump spoke to Laken’s family and called her murder “barbaric.”

“She was a beautiful woman; she was a great person, best nursing student there was,” Trump said. “I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They’re devastated beyond belief.”

“But she was beautiful, just so beautiful in so many ways,” the former president said. “And brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnapped and savagely murdered.”

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation