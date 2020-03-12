SECTIONS
Brother Steps In To Take Little Sister to Dad-Daughter Dance After Father Stands Her Up

By Kim Davis
Published March 12, 2020 at 3:18pm
An 11-year-old boy in Covington, Georgia, is being praised for taking his little sister to a father-daughter dance after the girl’s father failed to show up for the second year in a row.

Trelysia Hamerter is the mother of 11-year-old Christian and his sister, 7-year-old Skylar.

Hamerter told Today that after Skylar’s father stood her up for the dance last year, Skylar was particularly eager to show her dad off at the dance this year.

“So this year she comes to me ahead of time and says, ‘Mommy, I want my dad to come with me to the dance,'” Hamerter said.

“I don’t want grandpa. I want my dad, I want everyone to know I have a dad.'”

But as the event grew nearer, Hamerter became increasingly worried that Skylar’s father would not show. He stopped answering his phone, she said, leaving the concerned mom with a feeling of hopelessness.

Hamerter could not hide her tears from her son Christian, who asked his mom why she was so upset.

The boy decided right then and there that if Skylar’s father did not come, he would attend the dance with his sister.

“If he doesn’t show, mom, I’d like to take Skylar to the dance,” Hamerter recalled her son saying. “She deserves to know that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special.”

Hamerter agreed it was a good option, buying Christian a suit and tie to complement Skylar’s dress and purse.

Emotions were high the next day when sadly, Skylar’s father did not show up.

Hamerter wrote about the situation on Facebook, explaining it was the second year in a row that Skylar had to face the painful disappointment of her father’s decision.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going. I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male,” the mother wrote.

At his young age, Christian understood the value of keeping a promise.

“Then her big brother stepped in and said he’d take her because he wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special,” Hamerter wrote.

She snapped a photo of her children dressed in their very best and was moved to tears herself, writing, “y’all I literally cried.”

Hamerter is proud of her son who she believes will grow up to be a wonderful husband someday.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







