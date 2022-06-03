Share
Brothers Share Powerful Statement: World Needs Jesus, Not More Gun Laws

 By Amanda Thomason  June 3, 2022 at 4:31pm
The Benham Brothers — Jason and David — have made a name for themselves in many ways as they’ve navigated the public sphere while maintaining a firm focus on their faith.

Their Facebook page says it all.



Foremost, their page lists them as “Followers of Jesus,” and after that comes everything else in order of importance: “Husbands,” “Fathers,” “#EXPERTOWNERSHIP Entrepreneurs” and “Best Selling Authors.”

And they’ve paid for that focus.

In 2014, the North Carolina-based brothers were set to start an HGTV show called “Flip it Forward,” but following pressure from those who didn’t appreciate the brothers’ conservative Christian stance, the show was canceled before it aired.

But that cancellation hasn’t kept them from standing firm in their convictions. If anything, it helped solidify their position, and they’ve continued to use their online platform to share their message as well as run their business.

In light of an 18-year-old gunman’s mass killing of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, the brothers have launched their take on the issues surrounding the incident, and they start strong and offer practical steps that people can take toward a more peaceful existence.

“There’s not enough ‘gun laws’ on earth to turn a young man from a predator to a protector,” their Facebook post begins. “But there is a King, whose name is Jesus, that can step into the heart of a man and change him from the inside out. Unfortunately, we don’t want this King.



“Our nation glorifies everything that stands against King Jesus and His Kingdom fruit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, and self-control. As a result, we’re losing our young men and have lost the soul of our nation.

“The radical Left says it’s all about the guns — but it’s the heart that holds the gun! A gun in the hand of a good man brings peace and protection, but a gun in the hand of a bad man brings pain and destruction. Our nation has a heart problem — not a gun problem.

“Exalt Jesus once again. Teach our young men to deny themselves, become men of God, and fight against evil instead of perpetrate it. Our boys need to be called up to something much higher than video games, binge shows, and porn! There’s so much more…in Christ.



“Let’s do our part as we grieve with the families in TX today. Let’s look at our own kids, our sphere of influence, our churches and schools…and let’s call these young men to lay down their lives, bow to Jesus, and pick up His cross and follow Him.

“Until then, this path of destruction will never stop.”

The post has gained over 15,000 reactions, 2,000 comments and 7,000 shares, clearly ringing true for many people.

The comments are full of people agreeing and disagreeing with the brothers’ message, but it’s not a message that Jason and David are willing to compromise on.

