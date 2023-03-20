Bruce Willis Speaks on Camera for First Time Since Being Diagnosed with Disease with No Cure

A video of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis speaking was posted online Sunday, marking the first time the now-retired actor has been seen doing so since he was diagnosed with dementia.

Last month, the “Die Hard” star’s family announced online he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. There is no cure for the progressive disease.

Willis had already retired from the industry a year prior following a diagnosis of aphasia, which makes it challenging for people to communicate.

But Willis was all smiles on Sunday as he celebrated his 68th birthday surrounded by his family.

Actress Demi Moore, whom Willis was married to for 13 years and shares three daughters with, posted a video of the festivities on her Instagram page.

Moore captioned the video, “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he has two children with, was also at the party.

The 68-year-old was seen smiling as the family sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

He also joined in at one moment as his family cheered him on.

Willis’ wife issued an emotional plea two weeks ago in which she asked the paparazzi to give her husband space as he navigates the world with his condition.

She respectfully asked for space.

“This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those ‘exclusives’ of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” the star’s wife said.

She added, “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking him how he’s doing … just don’t do it, okay?”

Last month, the star’s family addressed his diagnosis in a lengthy message posted online. They said they hoped transparency about the condition would bring more attention to it.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family wrote. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

