SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

After Brush Fires Destroy 80% of Habitat, Experts Now Say Koalas 'Functionally Extinct'

A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie on November 2, 2019, after its rescue from a bushfire that has ravaged an area of over 2,000 hectares.Saeed Khan / Getty ImagesA dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie on November 2, 2019, after its rescue from a bushfire that has ravaged an area of over 2,000 hectares. (Saeed Khan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 27, 2019 at 11:25am
Print

As brush fires ravage parts of Australia, an animal native to the nation may be suffering worst of all.

Australian Koala Foundation Chairman Deborah Tabart is estimating that more than 1,000 koalas have been killed in the fires.

What’s worse is that she believes 80 percent of their habitat has been destroyed as a result of the fires wrecking an already compromised ecosystem.

Even when the fires are out, eucalyptus trees, which are the main source of food for the koalas, will not grow back for some time in the devastated areas, leading to starvation for the koalas.

People are doing what they can, from rescuing injured koalas to creating a GoFundMe page to help them in the future.

TRENDING: Top Democrat Adam Smith Reveals That Devin Nunes Is Their Next GOP Target for Investigation

The Australian Koala Foundation has now labeled the animals “functionally extinct.”

Functional extinction is a precise term that denotes when a species is no longer a major player in its ecological role and the long-term viability of the species is in doubt, according to Forbes.

Should Australia do more to save the koalas?

Use of the term has prompted some pushback, according to The New York Times.

“What is particularly frustrating about the term ‘functional extinction’ is it indicates a population that is basically past the point of no return, so it means that nothing really can be done,” said Jacquelyn Gill, an associate professor at the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute.

“That might seem like scientists quibbling over terms or trying to argue for nerdy levels of precision, but a strong statement like that should mean something,” she said.

Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said there is no question that the koala population is in dire straits.

“They’re in a lot of trouble, and they need our care and our help if they’re going to survive,” he said.

RELATED: Firefighters Save Man's House, Then Leave Note Confessing to 'Theft'

But even he took issue with Tabart’s depiction of the crisis.

“I think it’s premature to call them functionally extinct,” he said. “That would almost suggest that we give up hope, and I don’t think it’s at that point yet.”

Tabart, however, said her comments on the severity of the koalas’ plight are accurate.

“I have driven to pretty much every part of the country,” she said. “I absolutely know that there’s not one koala population that’s safe. I don’t care what anyone says. I have been there. I’ve seen it. I’ve written about it. I’ve been dedicated to this job for 31 years.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







After Brush Fires Destroy 80% of Habitat, Experts Now Say Koalas 'Functionally Extinct'
Trump Doubles Down on 'War' Comment, Will Label Cartels as Terrorists
Twitter Bans Journalist Andy Ngo for Teaching Chelsea Clinton the Facts on Trans Murder Rates
Tour Operator Charged -- Admitted to Being Chinese Informant
Trump Defends Firing of Navy Secretary: 'I Have To Protect My Warfighters'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×