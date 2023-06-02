'Bud Light Effect?' Major Companies Avoid Changing to 'Pride'-Themed Logos on Social Media

Numerous major companies did not embrace the left’s month-long celebration of the LGBT movement on their social media pages as “pride” month began on Thursday.

It remains unclear why these corporations didn’t plaster rainbows all over their Twitter pages, but their silence spoke volumes.

Could it be that American consumers who rejected Anheuser-Busch over its alliance with the transgender movement made other companies think twice?

Something is definitely different this year, as huge companies such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and others kept their accounts unchanged.

The Twitter account End Wokeness perused the platform and made note of 16 companies that have so far refrained from virtue-signaling, commenting, “Haven’t seen so few corporate Pride logos in years. Bud [Light] effect?”

Haven’t seen so few corporate Pride logos in years. Bud Lite effect? pic.twitter.com/3qqHamDCpd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2023

Americans have grown accustomed to having the LGBT agenda shoved in their faces like clockwork every year for the full 30 days of June.

Many companies push the agenda in this country but leave their accounts aimed at markets in the Middle East untouched. Check this graphic out:

It’s that time of year again… pic.twitter.com/iDErn8VVY7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 1, 2023

That tells us the real reason for the corporate commitment to the LGBT mob. It has nothing to do with taking some kind of moral stand for maiming children with irreversible surgeries and everything to do with dollar signs.

This year, we have to assume that the leadership of these companies made a business decision by looking around and reading the room.

Americans are by and large tolerant people, regardless of what the anti-American left tells us.

But Bud Light crossed a line that its woke marketing department likely didn’t even know was there when it played along with trans social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

As a result, the brand is suffering big time.

According to Fox Business, parent company Anheuser-Busch has lost $27 billion in market value since it validated Mulvaney’s delusions of “girlhood.”

Target also recently formed an alliance birthed in hell with the demonic forces inside the LGBT movement when it rolled out in-your-face “pride” merchandise that similarly backfired and angered shoppers.

Both companies are paying dearly for their decisions.

Now, corporate social media posts celebrating depravity are less plentiful than in past years. In all likelihood, companies are deciding to sit this one out for fear of being hit with the next boycott.

Companies are in business to make money, not lose it.

But the takeaway is that millions of Americans who have quietly tolerated the left’s propaganda for so long have finally had enough.

This is nothing short of a victory for people who just want to buy groceries and watch TV without having their noses rubbed in an agenda that is actively working to tear apart the country’s social fabric.

