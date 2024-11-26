Share
Bullying Works: World's Largest Retailer Is Ditching Diversity Nonsense

 By Randy DeSoto  November 26, 2024 at 4:55pm
Walmart has became the latest major corporation to ditch its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

That comes as welcome news for Americans who are sick and tired of woke nonsense.

The move came after conservative activist Robby Starbuck threatened to call a pre-Black Friday boycott to highlight the world’s largest retailer’s “woke” policies.

Starbuck, who has over 700,000 followers on social media platform X alone, has made it his mission to get companies to end DEI policies.

He recounted in a Monday post that Walmart representatives actually reached out to him when they learned he was investigating the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company.

“We were able to have frank conversations with Walmart, and as I’ve said for a long time I don’t ask companies to take on my political views. I am simply advocating for corporate neutrality,” Starbuck said. “I am not OK with left-wing policies being forced on me and people like me via things like DEI.”

His goal is to “change corporate America and get them back to a policy of sanity and neutrality,” he explained.

Bloomberg noted Starbuck’s apparent role in Monday’s announcement by Walmart.

Do you think DEI actually helps anyone?

Walmart has decided to no longer participate in the pro-LGBTQ Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

The retailer said it will not carry inappropriate sexual and transgender products marketed toward children.

Walmart will discontinue its racial equity training and stop funding its Racial Equity Center, which it established in 2020 in response to the George Floyd protests.

Further, the corporation will no longer evaluate its suppliers based on certain demographic criteria.

Related:
'Americas Grandpa': Trump Puts Smile on Little Girl's Face During Heartfelt Interaction

Bloomberg reported that Walmart has an ethnically diverse workforce, with people of color making up over half of its 1.6 million employees in the U.S.

Starbuck said that other companies that have pulled back on DEI include: Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, Ford, Coors, Stanley Black & Decker, Jack Daniels, DeWalt tools, Craftsman, Caterpillar, Boeing, and Toyota.

Walmart told Bloomberg its decision to reverse course on DEI policies had been in the works for months, but perhaps attention from Starbuck nudged it along.

The news outlet pointed out that corporations have been looking at the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June 2023 finding affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional and realizing they may be next to face similar legal challenges to their DEI policies.

NPR reported, “A Walmart spokesperson said some of its policy changes have been in progress for a while. For example, it has been moving away from using the word DEI in job titles and communications and started to use the word ‘belonging.'”

The demise of wokeness cannot come soon enough. It’s reassuring that companies like Walmart are seeing the light, too.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation