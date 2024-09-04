Molson Coors Cuts DEI, LGBT Initiatives as Companies Flee From Wokeness

The move from woke to broke is finally shifting corporate America back to remembering and addressing the needs of the larger whole. Molson Coors is the newest company to redirect their diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as LGBT preoccupation, to an actually inclusive one.

Molson Coors is moving forward with a healthier approach to selling beer.

They are turning their attention back to their business at-hand and no longer buying into what truly is an exclusionary way of doing business.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the manufacturer of Coors Light has tapped out of participating in DEI initiatives, and the scoring system devised and overseen by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. For all those who do not know what this foundation is, it basically keeps track of the levels at which companies agree to push the DEI/LGBT agenda.

Advocates flourish. Deniers come under fire.

Molson Coors has finally had enough.

In an uplifting bit of good news, the beer makers have joined numerous other companies in doing so.

This includes Ford Motor Company. CEO Jim Farley has changed gears on DEI and LGBT initiatives, too.

According to CNN, “[Ford] has shifted its employee resource groups’ focus and ended participation in external culture surveys by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.”

Taking a broader view and operating under the belief that “all are welcomed” is the unifying messaging Molson Coors and the likes wants to send. The company is now involved in altering its culture to reflect this.

In an internal corporate email viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Molson Coors stated, “The driving force behind this shift,” the email said, “was the understanding that when all our people know they are welcome, they are more engaged, motivated and committed to our company’s collective success.”

It seems that the momentum bolstering DEI and LGBT initiatives within corporate America is shifting. Conservatives are undoubtedly declaring victory after another major corporation has thrown in the rainbow towel.

The break by Molson Coors, Ford, John Deere, Anheuser-Busch, Harley Davidson and more isn’t being received well by everyone. Orlando Gonzalez, a senior vice president at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, sees the switch as shortsighted and irrefutably unsafe.

I’m certain it is less lucrative for the foundation’s own pockets too. You can’t believe that they aren’t making money from their efforts to keep everybody prancing in the same direction.

The tide has turned, indubitably. I hardly see Molson Coors or the others going back.

Enduring boycotts, backlashes, and depressed sales like that which another woke company — apparel manufacturer UGG — is now coping with due to horrifying words said about little girls by one of their LGBT designers, Alok Vaid-Menon, isn’t a place any of these companies want to return to. One Tiktoker reminds us why:

WARNING: The following clip includes quotes that some viewers may find disturbing.

Pushing damaging political, social, and cultural agendas is not what these companies do. And, now more than ever as a result of the spiraling economy, they need to get back to focusing on what they actually do. Otherwise, they will be doing it, no more.

And that’s the ultimate bottom line.

