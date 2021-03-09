Login
Burger King Slammed After 'Women's Day' Push for More Female Chefs Goes Hilariously Wrong

Burger King's United Kingdom Twitter account said in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, International Women's Day, that "women belong in the kitchen."Bruce Bennett / Getty Images; Tetra Images / Getty ImagesBurger King's United Kingdom Twitter account said in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, International Women's Day, that "women belong in the kitchen." (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images; Tetra Images / Getty Images)

By Jack Cowhick
Published March 9, 2021 at 9:10am
This went horribly wrong.

Burger King’s United Kingdom Twitter account said in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, International Women’s Day, that “Women belong in the kitchen.”

Now, the tweet was a joke, presumably meant to draw attention to the chain’s follow-up post, which read, “If they want to, of course.

“Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

The company eventually deleted its initial tweets and apologized, saying, “We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry.”

Unfortunately for the fast-food franchise, it couldn’t simply delete the print advertisement version of the “Women belong in the kitchen” post, with one Twitter user claiming that “the train has left the station.”

Unsurprisingly, the apology wasn’t enough to stop woke Twitter from going up in flames.

“I don’t accept this apology,” one user said.

Another Twitter user said she was “deeply saddened” by Burger King’s joke.

She’s not alone, either. I’m also deeply saddened, although not for the reasons she seems to be.

The fact is that Burger King’s initial tweet was absolutely hilarious. In a woke culture of comedy gatekeeping, where only politically correct jokes about the former president and the inherent evil of the male gender are typically allowed, it’s hysterical that a fast-food chain that had its mascot kiss Ronald McDonald for a Helsinki ad campaign last year would tweet something as absurd as “Women belong in the kitchen.”

Was there anything wrong with Burger King's initial tweet?

It proves, though, one thing about the left that is undeniable: They cannot take a joke.

Burger King was clearly not trying to make a sexist joke — the company was trying to grab people’s attention so they would pay attention to a point most leftists could probably get behind. Yet woke Twitter did not relent, which illustrates a larger issue on the left: You are not allowed to joke about anything that could be considered offensive, regardless of context.

All in all, even though Burger King deleted its initial joke, hopefully in the future the chain, and others like it, will learn to not surrender to the woke mob and instead embrace comedy, which is really all anyone wants to see at the end of the day.

Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
