Bus Driver Spots Two Lost Dogs in Freezing Cold, Helps Get Them Home Safely for Christmas

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 26, 2019 at 1:00pm
In the mad rush that amps up before the holidays, it can be easy to miss things or even to decide not to reach out and help with someone else’s problem when we have so many of our own to deal with. But despite the Christmas insanity that settles over many people, some are still able to step up and help when they see the opportunity.

Jamie Grabowski is one of those people. She’s a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, which — if you’ve been paying attention to stories of bus drivers doing good deeds — is the group that seems to be doing the most heroics.

It was Dec. 18 when Grabowski was just finishing up her shift. It was around midnight, her bus was empty and she was driving back through the dark streets in below-freezing weather to get to the garage and then home.

As she drove past a residential area, she spotted two pups running through the night. She slowed down and spoke to them through the window, and as soon as they saw the large vehicle stop and heard her voice, they came over, tails wagging furiously.

“Hey, you two!” she called, according to the MCTS video. “You need to go home right now.”

Seeing them beeline for her, she changed her suggestion: “C’mon, c’mon inside!”

It took a little coaxing, but the pit bull and Doberman were eventually convinced to get aboard the empty bus, and they snuffled around the seats for a while before sitting themselves down politely at the back of the aisle.

The dogs acted very sweet and happy, and it’s clear to see from the video that these two — despite being members of often-feared breeds — were lovebugs out for an unapproved midnight jaunt.

With the dogs safely out of harm’s way, Grabowski settled down to figure out how to get them home. She called MCTS dispatchers, who got in contact with the Milwaukee police.

An officer showed up to escort the escapees to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, which held on to them until the dogs’ very-worried owners could pick them up.

According to MCTS, the owners had been frantically searching for their dogs but hadn’t been able to locate them. Grabowski later found out she’d picked them up about 2.5 miles from their home.

“MCTS Bus Driver Jamie Grabowski got to reunite today with the two pups she found,” the MCTS Twitter account shared, along with photos of the dogs, their owners and Grabowski. “She also met the dogs’ grateful family for the first time!”

RELATED: Man Finds Dog's Collar Along with Note on Mailbox Saying Beloved Pet Was Shot

The animal control center also shared the heartwarming story two days before Christmas.

“MADACC was so happy to be part of getting these sweet boys back home,” it said in a Facebook post. “We loved having them around, but were so happy that they were reunited with their owners!”

“Thank you MCTS Bus Driver Jamie Grabowski, Milwaukee County Transit System and Milwaukee Police Department for being great partners!”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







