SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Busch Launches a New Beer for Your Dog

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 6, 2020 at 1:22pm
P Share Print

With more humans opting for the company of man’s best friend during the current health crisis, Busch has launched a new “beer” for dogs.

Dog Brew by Busch is an “all-natural product” made from pork bone broth, vegetables, spices, water and herbs, according to the Busch website.

It’s non-alcoholic, and can be consumed by humans too, but the company doesn’t recommend it.

“We here at Busch do not judge. BUT this bone broth is made for a dog’s refined palate,” the website reads.

TRENDING: New Video of DC Police Shooting Reveals Detail That Could Save Cops

“You may find it pretty bland & yes, we’ve tried it a few times. Part of the job.”

Man’s best friend can enjoy the brew on its own or over food. If your pooch doesn’t want to enjoy it in one sitting, it can last for five days in the fridge.

While bone broth is a great way to help dogs who struggle to eat solid food get extra nutrients, the company maintains the “beer” should not be used as a meal replacement.

Would you be interested in enjoying a cold one with your pooch?

“Feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you,” the website reads.

Busch’s Dog Brew was launched in conjunction with National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend,'” Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of value brands, said in a statement, according to Country Living.

Dog Brew is sold in four-packs, and Busch is donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for every case — or six four-packs — sold.

“We’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home,” Blake said.

RELATED: United Airlines Will Furlough Thousands of Employees in October

This is not the first dog beer ever created. Flat 12 Paws Dog Brewery sells a beer made from meat bones, carrots, potatoes and brewer’s yeast, Forbes reported.

Moreover, Bowser Beer can be found in the states as “Cock-a-doodle Brew” or “Porky Pug Porter.”

Anheuser-Busch says “we’re pawsitive” that Fido will love the new brew.

The “beer” is currently sold out online, but you can join the waiting list if you want to want to be able to order a pack for your dog as soon as it’s available.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Busch Launches a New Beer for Your Dog
Woman Says Hypnotherapy Cured Her Fear of Fruits and Vegetables
Fact Check: Biden Claims 'A Black Man Invented the Light Bulb' During Kenosha Town Hall
White Professor Admits She's Been Lying About Being Black for Years
Nation's Largest Police Union Makes Announcement About Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×