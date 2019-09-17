SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

'Busted': Ilhan Omar Scrubs Post That May Have Hinted at Other Last Name

Ilhan Omar seen participating in a panel in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesIlhan Omar participates in a panel discussion during the Muslim Collective For Equitable Democracy Conference and Presidential Forum at the The National Housing Center July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published September 17, 2019 at 12:03pm
Print

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar recently deleted an old tweet that may have hinted that she was born with the same last name as a former husband, further fueling theories she may have married her brother.

According to The Daily Caller, the 2013 post was sent into the memory hole by Omar after being found and retweeted by prominent imam Mohammad Tawhidi late Monday.

In the post, Omar wished her dad, Nur Said, a happy Father’s Day. Although it seems like innocent well-wishing, Tawhidi said that according to naming customs in Omar’s native Somalia, her actual name is Ilhan Nur Said.

“Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name,” Tawhidi wrote.

Considering Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a man many claim is her brother, this rediscovered post and subsequent hasty deletion are only going to throw fuel on the fire.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

This coincidence led Tawhidi to confidently claim Omar was “BUSTED.”

Omar seemingly has yet to learn that the internet is forever, however. An archive of the tweet was quickly made before she had a chance to delete it.

The tweet appears to link back to an Instagram post, which has also been removed from the internet.

Does Ilhan Omar need to be investigated?

Many commenting said the most damning fact was not the post itself, but the haste with which Omar scrubbed it.

Tawhidi went on to further reinforce his case that Omar’s original last name was Nur Said.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Tells Congressional Black Caucus Crowd God 'Expects' Them To Vote a Certain Way

Although accusations of Omar’s allegedly fraudulent marriage are rampant on the internet, leftists have been unable or unwilling to disprove it.

Even liberal fact-checking site Snopes gave the claim that Omar married her brother an “unproven” instead of a “false” rating.

Others are now beginning to ask questions about the post and its suspicious disappearance, including reporters.

While Omar has brushed off questions about her past before, a movement to discover the truth is quickly gaining steam.

It may not be long until the nation is able to separate fact from fiction in Ilhan Omar’s history.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







'Busted': Ilhan Omar Scrubs Post That May Have Hinted at Other Last Name
The Government Doesn't Need To Ban Guns To Strip Them from You
'Inclusive' County Blames Conservatives After Eighth Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Alleged Sex Crime
US Navy Puts Game-Changing Missile Right on China's Doorstep
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden: Osama 'Died Scared S***less. Hiding Behind His Wife'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×