'Busted': Ilhan Omar Scrubs Post That May Have Hinted at Other Last Name

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar recently deleted an old tweet that may have hinted that she was born with the same last name as a former husband, further fueling theories she may have married her brother.

According to The Daily Caller, the 2013 post was sent into the memory hole by Omar after being found and retweeted by prominent imam Mohammad Tawhidi late Monday.

In the post, Omar wished her dad, Nur Said, a happy Father’s Day. Although it seems like innocent well-wishing, Tawhidi said that according to naming customs in Omar’s native Somalia, her actual name is Ilhan Nur Said.

“Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name,” Tawhidi wrote.

Considering Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a man many claim is her brother, this rediscovered post and subsequent hasty deletion are only going to throw fuel on the fire.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

This coincidence led Tawhidi to confidently claim Omar was “BUSTED.”

Your father is Nur Said?Not: Nur Omar Mohamed? So you’re Ilhan Nur Said? And you married Ahmed Nur Said, You married your brother. (Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name) R E S I G N Ilhan in 2013 👇🏽 BUSTED. https://t.co/qaHrmgnhHT — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

Omar seemingly has yet to learn that the internet is forever, however. An archive of the tweet was quickly made before she had a chance to delete it.

The tweet appears to link back to an Instagram post, which has also been removed from the internet.

Does Ilhan Omar need to be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Many commenting said the most damning fact was not the post itself, but the haste with which Omar scrubbed it.

Tawhidi went on to further reinforce his case that Omar’s original last name was Nur Said.

This means her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Some examples for Non-Muslims/Those not from Middle East & North Africa: 1. ‘Mohammad Salman’ means: Mohammad the son of Salman. 2. ‘Mohammad Zayed’ means Mohammad the son of Zayed. • Ilhan’s dad is Nur Said. She’s: ‘Ilhan Nur Said’ — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Tells Congressional Black Caucus Crowd God 'Expects' Them To Vote a Certain Way

‘Bint’ means ‘daughter of’. That’s usually not included in the official legal documents. What’s written is: Ilhan Nur Said. But spoken as: Ilhan Bint Nur Said. ‘Bint’ is an ARABIC word. Somalis don’t use ‘bint’. If her dad is Nur Said, as she says. Then she is: Ilhan Nur Said. — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

Although accusations of Omar’s allegedly fraudulent marriage are rampant on the internet, leftists have been unable or unwilling to disprove it.

Even liberal fact-checking site Snopes gave the claim that Omar married her brother an “unproven” instead of a “false” rating.

Others are now beginning to ask questions about the post and its suspicious disappearance, including reporters.

This was deleted by Rep. Ilhan Omar this morning, and I would like to know why pic.twitter.com/fydTNphg16 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

While Omar has brushed off questions about her past before, a movement to discover the truth is quickly gaining steam.

It may not be long until the nation is able to separate fact from fiction in Ilhan Omar’s history.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.