Bystanders Rush to Aid Deputy Dangling from Bridge After Semi Smashes Patrol Car

Law enforcement officers are often in the news for heroic rescues of everyday citizens. Sometimes, those citizens get a chance to return the favor.

Andrew Cavazos and Jorge Martinez, two Lubbock, Texas, sheriff’s deputies, had just finished helping a motorist change a flat tire on Interstate 27 and 98th Street Monday when a semi truck rear-ended their patrol vehicle, KCBD-TV reported.

The crash crumpled the cruiser and pinned the two deputies against the guard rail. Cavazos was left dangling precariously from an overpass.







“Citizens at a nearby gas station witnessed the crash and quickly helped rescue the deputies before officers arrived,” the news outlet reported.

Using ropes and ladders, the bystanders helped hold Cavazos to keep him from falling and eventually hoisted him back up before responders arrived.

Kohl Stephenson told KDFW-TV, “I heard a crash. Someone had hit that tree there and pinned those two against the wall. We got a ladder and just helped out as best as we [could].”

Rusty Geistweidt, the owner of Phil Kerr’s Plumbing, said he wasn’t surprised to learn of the heroic act by Stephenson and his coworker, Wyatt Williams.

“I was very proud to see what they did,” he told KCBD of his employees.

The two deputies were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, but have since gone home to continue recovering.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe told reporters the crash appeared to have been caused by distracted driving.

“He said the semi-truck driver didn’t look up in time before colliding with both sheriff’s vehicles on the overpass,” KCBD reported.

The sheriff praised the bystanders for their quick action. “There is no question… that lives were saved yesterday as a direct result of those citizens jumping in and helping,” Rowe said Tuesday.

The two deputies conveyed their thanks to the community — and especially to those who helped them — through their boss.

“Deputy Martinez would like to thank the citizens on scene, and said, ‘Thank you for helping my partner when I couldn’t reach him,’” Rowe told reporters.

“And Deputy Cavazos said, ‘I appreciate everyone who helped; it could have gone a lot different without you there.’”

Rowe added, “I couldn’t second that enough, no truer words were said.”

