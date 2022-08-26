Share
Commentary
Firefighting gear is seen in the above stock image.
Commentary
Firefighting gear is seen in the above stock image. (Gabe Palmer / EyeEm / Getty Images)

Bystanders in Shock as Double Amputee in Motorized Wheelchair Allegedly Attacks Firefighters

 By Matthew Holloway  August 26, 2022 at 2:58pm
Share

The latest in a string of attacks against firefighters in Seattle has sparked concerns that leftist anti-police rhetoric has grown to such fanatical proportions that extremists can’t tell law enforcement and fire/rescue personnel apart.

A Seattle firefighting crew was treating a patient on Thursday afternoon when a bystander allegedly tried to slam into them with a motorized wheelchair.

According to KOMO-TV, the attack escalated to the point where the firefighters had to call for backup. Over half a dozen police officers responded.

The suspect was a double amputee and was “combative and belligerent,” KOMO reported.

Officers put a spit sock over his head and cuffed him to his wheelchair, but he managed to shake the arms of the chair loose. Eventually, the man was strapped to a gurney and taken into custody.

Trending:
Electric Only: This State Is Expected to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars

“Why would people do this to our own firefighters?” asked Emily Schneider, who witnessed the incident.

Seattle firefighters are demanding action, as they have been subjected to over 40 violent attacks in just four months. Mayor Bruce Harrell suggested in a statement to KOMO that many firefighters have been attacked while “providing services to those experiencing homelessness.”

Kenny Stuart, president of the city’s firefighters’ union, laid out his concerns in a letter to the Seattle City Council on July 26.

He detailed how the attacks have left the firefighters afraid to perform their duties.

“Seattle Fire Fighters are not trained or empowered to mitigate violent individuals, and it is not conducive to our mission,” Stuart wrote.

Should attacks on first responders carry a more significant penalty?

“This hazard, this violence, must be proactively mitigated through policies and actions of our elected officials, law enforcement, and leaders within the [Seattle Fire Department].”

Stuart pointed to two of the most egregious attacks, citing a July 18 incident in which a firefighter was struck by a large rock while extinguishing a fire at a homeless encampment and a June 3 incident in which firefighters on a medical call were chased by a patient who attempted to stab them.

The union president is calling upon city leaders to do something “before there is a tragedy.”

There already has been a tragedy, though. It’s tragic that this is happening in cities where the mob has bought into anti-police mania, where law enforcement has been defunded, where crime goes unpunished and suspects go unprosecuted.

Related:
Callous Miami Firefighter Gets Bad News After Asking 'Who Cares' About Murdered Police Officer

Cities like Seattle are descending into anarchy brought about by a deranged victimhood complex run amok.

The “victims” of society are so detached from reality that they cannot tell fire and rescue personnel apart from their illusory antagonists, the police, the men and women who alongside fire and EMS workers were trying to help them all along.

The tragedy is that in cities like these, there may soon very well be no one left to call.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Bystanders in Shock as Double Amputee in Motorized Wheelchair Allegedly Attacks Firefighters
Accident on Six Flags' Intense El Toro Roller Coaster Injures 13 Riders
NAACP Branch President Quits, Alleging 'Racist Marginalization' Within the Organization
Reporter Puts Biden's COVID Hypocrisy on Display with Ultimate Checkmate Question to Press Sec
Whistleblower: American Academy of Pediatrics Ignored, Buried Doctors' Major Concerns Over Trans Agenda
See more...

Conversation