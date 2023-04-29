Parler Share
C-130 Takes Fire During Evacuation Mission, Systems Damage Reported

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2023 at 7:16am
A humanitarian rescue plane was fired upon in Sudan’s war-torn capital on Friday.

The Turkish C-130 was able to land at Wadi Seidna airfield, near Khartoum despite what appeared to be fuel system damage, according to the BBC.

Turkey and Sudan’s army blamed paramilitary forces for the attack, although the Rapid Support Forces denied responsibility for shooting at the plane.

U.S. officials cited concerns over the security of the airfield as a reason for starting overland convoys carrying about 300 evacuees in the first American effort to get roughly 16,000 Americans out of the war-torn country, according to The New York Times.

Last Saturday, the U.S. evacuated its embassy by sending in helicopters to evacuate 72 diplomats and embassy staff.

On Friday, buses formed a convoy to take the 300 Americans from Khartoum on a 525-mile trip to a Red Sea port where they can leave the country.

The Times reported that U.S. drones are tracking the convoy to scout for threats, despite assurances from the two sides fighting each other that the convoy would be safe.

The war between Sudan’s army, and the RSF began two weeks ago. Officially, 512 people have been killed, although expectations are that far more people have died, the Times reported.

Friday marked the extension of a cease-fire, but Khartoum remained a scene of combat.

“What I am seeing is thick smoke. What I am hearing is shelling and gunshots. Khartoum is becoming extremely unsafe.” Ahmad Mahmoud told the news outlet.

As the war continues, conditions in West Darfur, one region of Sudan, have deteriorated, particularly in its capital city of El Geneina, since the beginning of the week.

A United Nations agency said “clashes, looting and burning of houses” are reported, according to CNN.

“Markets have reportedly been looted, as well as several humanitarian organizations’ premises. Most of the health centers are not functioning,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Since Monday, at least 96 people have been killed in “deadly ethnic clashes” in El Geneina, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday, according to CNN.

Ravina Shamdasani, a representative of the agency, said the death toll might be much higher, and added that there was “serious risk of violence escalating in West Darfur, as the hostilities between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have triggered intercommunal violence.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation