Share
Commentary
On Monday, CSPAN's Pedro Echevarria took phone calls from Democrats, asking them to give their take, which was mostly negative, on the state of the Democratic Party.
Commentary
On Monday, CSPAN's Pedro Echevarria took phone calls from Democrats, asking them to give their take, which was mostly negative, on the state of the Democratic Party. (@JasonJournoDC / X screen shot)

C-SPAN Blitzed with Calls from Dems Bashing Their Own Party – Frank from Staten Island Hit the Nail on the Head

 By Johnathan Jones  August 5, 2025 at 6:53am
Share

The Democrats’ brand crisis just went viral on C-SPAN.

During Monday’s episode of “Washington Journal,” host Pedro Echevarria fielded call after call from registered Democrats unloading on their own party, and the message couldn’t be clearer.

The Democratic Party is out of touch, soft on crime, hostile to free speech, and infested with socialists.

One man put it best.

“I’m registered Democrat, but I hate my party,” Frank from Staten Island said.

Frank didn’t hold back.

“Yes, I voted Republican many times because I like the policies better. Democrats have had terrible policies. And now we have the rise of the so-called progressives. They’re really regressives,” Frank said, in a clip flagged by The Daily Caller.

He took direct aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other members of the Squad and New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling them out as socialists, Marxists, and “anti-Semites.”

Frank wasn’t done.

He said Democrats no longer care for the First Amendment, and he hoped more moderate voices would emerge, so he could go on supporting the sinking ship of a party.

Frank wasn’t alone in his disgust.

Will from Maryland urged the party to “stop bashing against Trump so much” and “step back, look at themselves.”

Bruce from Oklahoma offered a rare defense of Democrats, but he was clearly the outlier.

Bill from Pennsylvania echoed the left flank in his criticism, demanding more so-called progressive ideas and less of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Related:
Watch: Elizabeth Warren Makes Troubling Admission About Future of the Democratic Party While Endorsing Mamdani

“They need to show more interest in working people, instead of saying they are for working people, and if they would listen to what AOC and Bernie Sanders are saying, this is what many people want, more progressive ideas,” he said. “Young people don’t want the statements by Chuck Schumer. He’s too old.”

These weren’t Republican talking points. These were Democrats laying out exactly why the party’s brand is in the gutter.

The party has two warring factions trying to drag it either to the center or farther left, and a majority of the rest of the country is disgusted by it.

Will the GOP keep the House after the 2026 midterms?

A March NBC News poll found just 27 percent of voters view Democrats positively — the lowest since 1990.

CNN showed similar numbers last month, with only 28 percent favorability, the lowest since before Bill Clinton’s election.

The Wall Street Journal just reported last week that the party’s unfavorable rating is now at a record 63 percent.

Frank from Staten Island isn’t some anomaly. He’s a barometer.

Democrats have gone so far off the deep end, even their own voters are saying, “I hate my party.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




C-SPAN Blitzed with Calls from Dems Bashing Their Own Party – Frank from Staten Island Hit the Nail on the Head
Watch: Elizabeth Warren Makes Troubling Admission About Future of the Democratic Party While Endorsing Mamdani
Somebody's Getting Erased: CNN Polling Guru Admits Worst News Possible for Obama and Best for Trump
Watch: Man Ejected from Heartland Stadium for Wearing MAGA Hat – Now the Feds Are Involved
Watch: Resurfaced Video of Sydney Sweeney's Serious Pistol Skills Shows She Really May Be One of Us
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation