C-SPAN Blitzed with Calls from Dems Bashing Their Own Party – Frank from Staten Island Hit the Nail on the Head

The Democrats’ brand crisis just went viral on C-SPAN.

During Monday’s episode of “Washington Journal,” host Pedro Echevarria fielded call after call from registered Democrats unloading on their own party, and the message couldn’t be clearer.

The Democratic Party is out of touch, soft on crime, hostile to free speech, and infested with socialists.

One man put it best.

“I’m registered Democrat, but I hate my party,” Frank from Staten Island said.

Frank didn’t hold back.

“Yes, I voted Republican many times because I like the policies better. Democrats have had terrible policies. And now we have the rise of the so-called progressives. They’re really regressives,” Frank said, in a clip flagged by The Daily Caller.

He took direct aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other members of the Squad and New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, calling them out as socialists, Marxists, and “anti-Semites.”

Frank wasn’t done.

🚨NEW: Dem C-SPAN Callers *EVISCERATE* their own party🚨 "I think the Democrats almost need to stop bashing against Trump so much." "I hate my party." "Democrats need to show more of a spine. They need to show more interest in working people instead of saying they are for… pic.twitter.com/vRLd32qutX — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 4, 2025

He said Democrats no longer care for the First Amendment, and he hoped more moderate voices would emerge, so he could go on supporting the sinking ship of a party.

Frank wasn’t alone in his disgust.

Will from Maryland urged the party to “stop bashing against Trump so much” and “step back, look at themselves.”

Bruce from Oklahoma offered a rare defense of Democrats, but he was clearly the outlier.

Bill from Pennsylvania echoed the left flank in his criticism, demanding more so-called progressive ideas and less of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“They need to show more interest in working people, instead of saying they are for working people, and if they would listen to what AOC and Bernie Sanders are saying, this is what many people want, more progressive ideas,” he said. “Young people don’t want the statements by Chuck Schumer. He’s too old.”

These weren’t Republican talking points. These were Democrats laying out exactly why the party’s brand is in the gutter.

The party has two warring factions trying to drag it either to the center or farther left, and a majority of the rest of the country is disgusted by it.

A March NBC News poll found just 27 percent of voters view Democrats positively — the lowest since 1990.

CNN showed similar numbers last month, with only 28 percent favorability, the lowest since before Bill Clinton’s election.

The Wall Street Journal just reported last week that the party’s unfavorable rating is now at a record 63 percent.

Frank from Staten Island isn’t some anomaly. He’s a barometer.

Democrats have gone so far off the deep end, even their own voters are saying, “I hate my party.”

