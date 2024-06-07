The University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team continued their unprecedented reign of dominance on Thursday after securing the program’s fourth consecutive national championship.

The Sooners defeated the top-seeded Texas Longhorns 8-4 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series, capping off a historic season that saw Oklahoma post a sterling record of 59-7.







As ESPN notes, the Sooners are now tied for sixth on the list of most consecutive national championships won by a college sports team.

However, as brilliant as the Lady Sooners were on the field, what the players did after their victory was just as, if not more, impressive.

Just moments after the final out, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe spoke Sooners pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who made it known who she attributed the victory to.

“I knew I was gonna give all the glory to God,” Maxwell said.

But it wasn’t just Maxwell who put her faith on display. Her teammate, outfielder Riley Boone, made sure to give praise to God during the post-game press conference.







Commenting on the season, Boone said she felt God’s “hand over this program” more than ever.

“People are watching us, and they’re asking questions about, why do you do what you do? How are you even able to do this? And the answer is always God,” she added.

Speaking on what the program’s fourth straight title means, Boone said that “it matters, but it doesn’t matter.”

She clarified that “Spiritual-wise, this is unsatisfying.”

Boone said that, regardless of the team’s achievements, she’ll always remember what God has done for her and her teammates.

“You remember the breakthroughs that God moves inside, Jada, Tia, Kelly, the baptisms. That’s what matters,” she explained.

And earlier in the week, outfielder Jayda Coleman said that win, lose or draw, she will always have Christ.

“Even though I hit a home run, Jesus still loves me. If I would have struck out, Jesus still loves me.” So good from OU softball’s @jaydac00pic.twitter.com/l9hnBC7PvK — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) June 5, 2024

This display of faith isn’t anything new for the Sooners. They gave all glory to God after their national championship victory last year, too.

You can’t help but admire these women. After winning four straight national titles, it would be easy to give yourself and your team all the glory.

But, as Boone noted in the press conference, God is greater than the successes that we can have in this life. As Jesus said in John 18:36, His kingdom “is not of this world,” so we can’t expect the things in this life to come close to the glory we can encounter through God.

Everyone should adopt the sentiments of these women, and remember that, in the end, God is what truly matters.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.