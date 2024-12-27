A judge in California ruled last week that women who were allegedly raped in a women’s prison by a man who claims female identity must use “she” and “her” pronouns to describe the defendant.

Tremaine Carroll, a 52-year-old state prisoner, was housed in Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California, after claiming identity as a female, but is accused of rape from multiple female inmates, according to a report from KFSN-TV.

“After his first cellmate became pregnant and was moved to Los Angeles, two other cellmates of his had complained that he had raped them, so we have filed rape charges against this inmate,” Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno told the outlet.

The attorney said that the judge’s ruling about preferred pronoun usage inhibits her ability to communicate clearly to the jury and thus prosecute the case.

“This is a particular issue in this case because it’s confusing to the jury,” she continued. “In California, rape is a crime that has to be accomplished by a man.”

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Eric Dutemple meanwhile noted to the outlet that the alleged victims must use female language to describe their alleged male abuser.

“It’s just absolutely insane that a victim would have to get on the stand and police their pronoun usage when trying to recite one of the scariest times of their lives,” Dutemple remarked.

Carroll was charged in 1990 with three counts of kidnapping for ransom, two counts of robbery, and two counts of oral copulation in concert by force, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping, according to Reason.

He was allowed to stay in a women’s prison despite his violent past because of a California law which took effect in 2021 that allows inmates to stay in facilities in accordance with their so-called gender identity.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement to ABC 7 Chicago that the law “allows incarcerated transgender, non-binary and intersex people to request to be housed and searched in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” but insists that they are still able to provide “a safe, humane, respectful and rehabilitative environment for all incarcerated people.”

Moreno noted that “the mere statement” of a transgender identity “is enough” to let a male switch over to a female prison under that law.

“There’s no psychological evaluation that needs to be done,” she warned. “This person does not need to be on cross gender hormones, they don’t need to be signed up for transgender surgery, they don’t need to be a psychological evaluation regarding gender confusion.”

What we are observing is the fruit of the sexual revolution resulting in utter chaos and absurdity.

The rejection of clear categories like male and female has produced situations in which females are locked in cages with males so that they can be abused with minimal accountability.

When they try to hold their abusers accountable under the law, they are boxed into lying about the same reality which enabled their abuse in the first place, perhaps even in such a way that will prevent justice from happening.

How is that for love and tolerance?

