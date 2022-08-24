Share
News

CA Store Realizes Masks Are Putting Employees at Risk, So It Bans Them

 By Matthew Holloway  August 23, 2022 at 6:38pm
Share

The Kitson boutique in Beverly Hills, California, has just made public a major shift in store policy: no masks allowed.

The owner of the retailer, Fraser Ross, said the new rule is the result of an increase in local crime, according to KNBC-TV.

Ross released a statement saying in part, “At Kitson we prioritized the safety of our staff and customers. We noticed a disturbing trend of individuals wearing masks to avoid identification in various situations, including but not limited to shoplifting, verbal [harassment] and physical assault.

“The mask mandate may have begun as a health precaution, but we believe it [is] now being used by some people for nefarious purposes.”



Trending:
Healthy Woman Begins Feeling Strange Then Forgets Her Own Name, When They Pull Up Her Carpet Everything Makes Sense

High-end stores in the affluent area have recently been hit with crimes ranging from petty shoplifting to brazen smash-and-grab robberies.

KCBS-TV reported that a nearby Neiman Marcus outlet had its glass doors and metal gates destroyed by thieves ramming them with a car on the morning of Aug. 13. The thieves reportedly stole several Chanel bags.



Kitson employee Santos Hemenway supported his employer’s decision, telling KTLA-TV, “I used to be able to be a little more lax, but now I’ve got to be on all guards. It’s definitely changed in the last year or so.”

Hemenway explained to KTTV-TV, “It’s not something we wanted to do, but it’s what we have to do to keep the safety of our employees and our assets.”

“Especially in the last few weeks, we’ve had multiple events where people have come in using masks and have chosen to steal or try to steal assets from our store, which is very unfortunate,” he continued.

As of Monday, there is no indoor mask mandate in place in Los Angeles County.

The county has hinted that it may reinstate masking requirements, but Beverly Hills pre-emptively stated last month that it would not enforce a renewed mandate.

Related:
Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID While on Vacation, Joe Biden to Mask Up for 10 Days

KTLA reported that Ross said customers who still wish to wear a mask while shopping at Kitson can call ahead and set up an appointment to do so.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




CA Store Realizes Masks Are Putting Employees at Risk, So It Bans Them
Yelp Singles Out Pro-Life Clinics with Deceptive Warning Label
Putin Critic Found Dead on US Street Days After His Haunting Post, But Not Everyone Is Buying the Official Story
Tulsi Gabbard Reveals the Greatest Threat to America - Hint: It's Not Trump Voters or Concerned Parents
Near-Total Crop Losses Ravaging US Agriculture - SC Farmers Sound the Alarm on Tragic Harvest Season
See more...

Conversation