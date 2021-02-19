Cadbury Celebrates Resurrection of Christ with Homosexual 'Kiss' Commercial

It’s not so much a commercial as it is a loud-and-clear message that yet another company isn’t concerned about alienating millions of Christian consumers — and just in time for Easter.

Cadbury, a British chocolate company celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Creme Egg confection, released an ad depicting a same-sex couple sharing the iconic candy egg in a scene that mimics a passionate kiss — or worse.

The ad — titled “It’s the Creme Egg Golden Goobilee!” — comes to a crescendo with a gratuitous closeup shot tightly framing the male couple’s faces, each with a half of the chocolate shell in his mouth, with the candy’s creamy center stretched between them.

WARNING: The following video and the tweets below contain images that some viewers will find offensive.

The rest of the ad is relatively tame in comparison, although the voiceover invites “all eggs-hibitionists” while other scenes are clearly open to more adult interpretations — especially in light of the commercial’s ending.

The only redeeming quality is the nod to the product’s staying power with people of all ages — though notably, no children — consuming the candy in their unique way, including a montage of the same man in the same chair enjoying the treat through the decades.

Had it focused on the candy’s nostalgic appeal rather than the sexualized imagery, Cadbury would have touched the hearts of the millions of Christians who have enjoyed its Creme Eggs as a perennial favorite.

With a product that spans half a century, it would make sense to increase sales this year by having parents and grandparents reminisce about their childhood memories of waking up on Easter morning to find Creme Eggs nestled in their baskets as a wholesome part of celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Instead, the company crafted an ad using a homosexual kiss that is objectionable to the very people the company targets for its Easter goodies.

The commercial rightly sparked outrage after it was posted to YouTube, and an online petition was created calling for Guy Parker, chief executive of the U.K. regulatory Advertising Standards Agency, and Louise Stigant, managing director of Cadbury U.K., to remove the ad from circulation.

Signors are sending the message that “this sexually graphic advertisement has no place being shown on mainstream media where children can view it.”

So far, the petition has more than 27,000 signatures and counting.

The social media response was heavily weighted to slamming detractors as “homophobic,” although some tweets rightly pointed out the problem with any sexualized content marketing a candy product.

One person observed on Twitter that “it looks like another company that wants to sacrifice itself on the altar of wokedom.”

“Cadbury TV commercial is one step away from gay porn,” another tweet said.

Others, however, applauded the ad.

“I say well done to Cadbury for waking up to the 21st century and about time everyone else did [too]!” one individual tweeted.

Contrary to what some supporters might think, the scene’s sexual overtones and nearly pornographic kiss make it objectionable enough for Christians, homosexual couple or not.

Still, the main issue is that homosexual acts are problematic for Bible-believing Christians, making this ad that features explicit same-sex carnality particularly problematic for the faithful.

In Romans 1:26-27, St. Paul the Apostle said, “For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error.”

The Old Testament story of Sodom and Gomorrah contains the same lessons on sexual immorality as the cities are destroyed by God with “sulfur and fire” for their misuse of sexuality.

For Catholics, Pope Paul VI’s landmark encyclical “Humanae Vitae” made the case for sexual morality permissible only as a procreative and unitive act, which, by definition, precludes homosexual sex.

(There is an irony that the couple in the ad was sharing an egg, widely recognized as a symbol of fertility, which is physically impossible in their current configuration.)

Cadbury used to produce cute commercials, with the audience in on the joke as an array of non-rabbit animals vied for the spot as the Cadbury Bunny, with the company sweetly naming a disabled dog as last year’s mascot.

Now the company expects the same people who celebrate Easter and purchase its seasonally themed product to positively respond to an ad that flies in the face of their beliefs.

Would Cadbury dare celebrate a holy Muslim holiday with that kind of content?

The whole idea is ridiculous, but the company was already widely panned in 2019 after wading into the woke arena with the Unity Bar, a chocolate bar meant to end racism by featuring different shades of chocolate in time for Independence Day in India, CNN reported.

congratulations to cadbury for solving racism https://t.co/ndPsolKTKI — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) August 29, 2019

But this is more than tone-deafness or overplaying to the woke crowd; this is an all-out assault on Christians and their beliefs by a company whose product was for decades synonymous with the celebration of the holiest day of the year.

The only way this will ever stop is if enough Christians leave Cadbury Creme Eggs on the shelf and choose something else to spend their dollars on — or better yet, put that money in the collection plates at their local churches.

