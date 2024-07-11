Watch: Biden Mistakes Zelenskyy for Putin to His Face During Brutal Introduction - 'President Putin?'

President Joe Biden is sundowning earlier and earlier these days.

As the public awaited Biden’s “big boy” news conference Thursday, the age-addled president made the mother of all gaffes by introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said to the crowd gathered for the unveiling of the Ukrainian Compact, an event adjacent to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit happening this week in Washington, D.C.

The White House dubbed it as a gathering of “32 allies and partners as part of our commitment to Ukraine’s long term security,” making it the worst possible venue for such a spectacular flub.

Biden immediately attempted to save face by correcting himself, adding, “I’m so focused on beating Putin, we gotta worry about it.”

But the damage was already done.

This senior moment for the 81-year-old president comes as the U.S. continues to fund the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Biden promising more American taxpayer dollars for Zelenskyy to throw into the Kyiv world peace wishing well.

The State Department reported that, as of this month, the U.S. has given “$53.7 billion in military assistance” to help Ukraine fight its war with Russia, and there appears to be no end in sight.

It’s arguable that the continued investment into Zelenskyy and this war makes no more sense than the words falling out of Biden’s slack-jawed face.

What’s worse, the man leading America into this is clearly suffering from some grave cognitive problems.

Funding military action overseas is serious business, and Biden, who must end his day before most third-graders, does not have the wherewithal to manage it.

This fact is undeniably evident, given his abysmal debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month, which revealed how severely impaired Biden’s mental acuity has become.

However, the worst may be yet to come for Biden, as he delayed his “big boy” news conference — a demeaning term repeated by the White House, as the New York Post pointed out — scheduled for later that day.

“Why are Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby both calling Joe Biden’s upcoming press conference a ‘BIG BOY press conference’?!” news contributor Nick Sortor posted on social media platform X Monday.

“This is so pathetic. They have to treat Joe Biden like a freaking toddler,” he added of the White House press secretary and the White House spokesperson.

Why are Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby both calling Joe Biden’s upcoming press conference a “BIG BOY press conference”?! This is so pathetic. They have to treat Joe Biden like a freaking toddler. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/XZYLTaZma2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 8, 2024

Pathetic indeed, but also dangerous.

America’s adversaries — including Putin — are watching while the leader of the free world pathetically grasps for words and confuses names like a nursing home patient, all while world politics turn into a tinderbox that could blow at any time.

Unfortunately, the White House is still championing its big boy with an early bedtime while America cries out for a competent adult.

